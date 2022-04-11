Police Identify 2 People Shot to Death in Iowa Nightclub Mass Shooting

Investigators believe there was more than one gunman who fired off a "dozen to two dozen shots," killing a man and a woman

Two people were fatally shot and 10 more injured following a mass shooting at an Iowa nightclub early Sunday morning.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department confirmed Michael Valentine, 25, and Nicole Owens, 35, were both shot to death at Taboo Nightclub.

Police Chief Wayne Jerman said during a news conference on Sunday that the shooting at the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, establishment was a "targeted incident" where investigators believe there was more than one gunman who fired off a "dozen to two dozen shots," killing Valentine and Owens.

Investigators believe Valentine — who appeared to go by the name "Da Real Sco," according to Facebook posts by loved ones — was the intended target.

Jerman confirmed that police were already outside the club at the time of the shooting responding to an earlier incident, when they witnessed "a rush of individuals exiting the nightclub."

"The shooter or shooters were not immediately identified and may have escaped the scene with the rush of patrons who were leaving the establishment," Jerman told reporters.

During the press conference, Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell offered her condolences.

"My heart goes out to all of those impacted by last night's shooting: the victims, their families, first responders, and our entire community at large," she said.

O'Donnell added, "Shock, anger, grief, disappointment — just a few of the emotions that I'm sure we all feel today, and I can personally say as a mother, my heart goes out to those moms and dads today who are having the worst day of their lives."

Police estimate about 100 to 150 people were inside the nightclub during the time of the shooting.

The 10 wounded victims' injuries range from minor to life-threatening, per the CRPD.