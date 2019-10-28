Victim of Texas Homecoming Shooting Was Father of 2 With Third Baby on the Way

Image zoom Facebook (2)

Two men who were shot and killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Texas A&M-Commerce homecoming party this weekend were described as family men by their relatives.

On Saturday night, the men were fatally shot while attending a homecoming party for Texas A&M-Commerce students held at The Party Venue in Greenville, Texas.

At a press conference Sunday, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said that the pair were killed by a gunman who opened fire at the event, which was not sanctioned by the university.

On Monday morning, the victims were identified as Kevin Berry Jr.’s and Byron Cravens Jr., both 23, NBC5, the Associated Press and Fox4 report.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The shooter is believed to have entered through the venue’s backdoor. Sixteen people were injured, twelve suffering gunshot wounds, including Barry and Cravens. Meeks said there were more than 750 people at the venue when the attack occurred.

Deputies were already on the scene after responding to reports of vehicles parked along the highway.

As people fled for safety, deputies attempted to enter the venue. However, the shooter was able to flee the scene, which was described by Sheriff Randy Meeks as “complete chaos.”

There were some fake bullets laying on the floor of the venue believed to be from a Halloween costume, which added to the “mass confusion” at the time of the shooting.

Eyewitnesses have given multiple descriptions of the gunman, who is believe to be male. Meeks does not believe the community to be in danger; it appears there was one targeted individual and the rest were random.

The shooter is not believed to have been a partygoer.

Berry’s family said the Dallas native was a hardworking family man who was a father of two, with a third child on the way, Fox4 reports.

“Kevin is the hardest-working man that I know. Loving father, hard worker. He never was in trouble. He was just an all-around good guy,” his cousin, Joe Zeno, told the station.

“We are sad, we are torn apart, my brother was a good person,” his sister, Taviara Berry, said at his vigil, NBC5 reports. “He took care of his family and he loved everybody. He didn’t have any enemies.”

During a vigil for Berry on Sunday, shots were fired, forcing family and friends of the victim to run for their lives.

Craven’s family told NBC5 the Arlington native had gone to Greenville to celebrate his birthday with his cousin Saturday night.

“There are no words to express the loss,” Bryon Craven Sr. said, according to the station. “If there is anything we can do to make things better so it won’t happen to another kid, another family. This is not something I want anybody to go through.”

Craven, who worked as a security guard, was also described as a family man and was looking forward to becoming an uncle in the spring.

No arrests have been made as of Monday. Meeks urged anyone with information to come forward and call the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 903-457-2929. Callers to Crimestoppers can remain anonymous.