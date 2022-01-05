One of Jeanette Gallegos' three sons called 911, officials said

Victim of Murder-Suicide at Hands of Rapper J $tash ID'd as 'Sweetest, Most Caring' Mother

The woman allegedly shot by rapper J $tash, who then turned the gun on himself, has been identified as 27-year-old Jeanette Gallegos, officials said.

At 7:14 a.m. on New Year's Day, law enforcement responded to reports of domestic violence, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Inside the residence, deputies said they discovered Gallegos and the rapper, whose legal name is Justin Joseph, dead at the scene.

"The female victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, while the male victim sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to deputies.

Officials said Joseph shot her in front of her three sons, ages 5 to 11, at her Temple City, Calif., home. They were removed from the home when deputies arrived, officials stated in its press release.

Gallegos' sister created a GoFundMe account to help the family with funeral expenses, according to the site.

"My sister was full of life, she was the sweetest most caring person, always there for everyone who needed her," her sister Erika Chavez wrote. "Her favorite quote 'live today because tomorrow is not promised.'"

Chavez stated her nephews will have to learn to navigate a life without their mother.

"My sister leaves behind 3 beautiful boys who will have to continue living life with what's left, the memories created with their mommy," she wrote.

One of Gallegos' children called 911, according to the Associated Press. It's unclear if the call was made before or after she was shot.

Lt. Derrick Alfred told the Associated Press that Gallegos had been dating J $tash for about a year, but he was not related to any of the children.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.