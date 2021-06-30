Jessica Joan, a Nxivm victim who helped the FBI collect evidence against its leaders, told press outside Allison Mack's sentencing that she does not believe the actress feels remorse for her victims

Victim of Infamous Nxivm Sex Cult Calls Allison Mack 'Monster' and 'Sociopath' at Her Sentencing Wednesday

Smallville actress Allison Mack, who played a leadership role in the former sex cult Nxivm, was sentenced to three years in federal prison Wednesday afternoon after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering charges in 2019.

Mack helped run an abusive "secret society" within Nxivm called D.O.S. that served the cult's leader, Keith Raniere. As a "master," she recruited women to D.O.S. by describing it as a women's empowerment group, then groomed them to become Raniere's sexual partners.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In addition to giving Mack a three-year prison sentence, the sentencing judge ordered her pay a $20,000 fine.

Actress Jessica Joan, a victim of Mack's abuse, spoke out against her during Wednesday's hearing at a U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"She is the Ghislaine Maxwell to Keith's Jeffrey Epstein," Joan said during her victim impact statement, which also explained the abuse she endured.

Following her courtroom appearance, Joan told reporters that she didn't feel heard by Mack during her statement.

"Honestly, her eyes looked dead," Joan said outside the courthouse. "It was very much that feeling of a sociopath where she wasn't actually able to receive what I was saying."

She also said that Mack is a "monster" who "created so much harm" for her victims.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.