Man, 59, Identified as Victim of 'Swarming' Killing in Toronto, Allegedly at Hands of 8 Girls

A Toronto man who was stabbed to death last month in an alleged attack by a group of teen girls has been identified.

In a press release, Toronto Police Service named the 59-year-old victim as Ken Lee.

The fatal stabbing occurred shortly after midnight on December 18, in the University Avenue and York Street area of the city.

"Emergency medical services were flagged down by a group of individuals who reported an assault," Detective Sgt. Terry Browne of the Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit said during a press conference after the incident.

After allegedly being stabbed by the teens in an attack that lasted about 3 minutes, Lee was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead soon after.

Eight girls — three 13-year-olds, three 14-year-olds and two 16-year-olds — were subsequently arrested nearby. Browne said a number of weapons were recovered from the scene.

Lee had moved into the city's homeless shelter system last fall after experiencing some "hard luck," according to Browne. Friends from the shelter told local outlets he didn't live there anymore but was visiting someone at the shelter when the attack occurred.

Ken Webber, a friend of the victim's, told CTV News Toronto that Lee was outside with another friend before the stabbing. "They were sitting on a bench, sipping booze out of a mickey and having a cigarette," Webber said.

Webber alleged that the girls approached the victim and his friend and tried to steal their alcohol, which police believe prompted the altercation.

Det.-Sgt. Browne also said the incident was believed to be set off by an attempted theft — "likely of a liquor bottle" — before it turned fatal. "I don't want to expand on that because we don't have all the moving parts right now. But we do believe that does form part of the narrative involved in this," he recently told CBC News.

Lee's friend corroborated this account, telling Global News she was with him when the alleged assault happened and that the victim was defending her as the teens tried to take her liquor.

"I saw everything," the friend told the news channel. "He [tried to] stop them, 'leave her alone,' and they [stabbed him] and [he was] bleeding."

Roberto Sanchez, who works at a nearby restaurant, told CTV News last month that Lee was kind. "He was friendly. He was generous. He was a kind-hearted person ... For those youths to do that to him — it's heart-wrenching. I can't believe it," he said.

At a ceremony Tuesday outside the Toronto Homeless Memorial, advocates spoke out against violence targeting homeless people. Diana Chan McNally, harm reduction case manager at All Saints Toronto, told CBC that she believes violence against homeless populations is getting worse.

"This is the most extreme example of that, but we see it all the time. I get people coming in with all kinds of injuries from being beat up by complete strangers," she told the outlet, noting, "I think there's just so much hatred and dehumanization of people who are unhoused."

At a prior press conference, Browne said, "We really can't see what the [connection] is with these eight young ladies right now. But our sense is…that there's probably some sort of social media component to it."

The girls came from varying pairs of the city, and Browne said it was unclear why they chose to meet that night. Browne also said the girls were believed to have had at least one other altercation that evening.

All eight teens have been charged with second-degree murder. Browne said this was because "all eight were involved," per CBC. "I won't say what each one individually did, but all eight were together and participating in this event, which is disturbing."

One of the teens got out on bail in late December, and the others currently have bail hearings scheduled for later this month, according to CBC. Their identities will reportedly remain undisclosed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"My thoughts are with this [victim's] friends and all those who knew him as they mourn his loss," Mayor John Tory told PEOPLE in an earlier statement. "Acts of violence like this are unacceptable and the Toronto Police have my full support."

It's unclear whether the girls have issued pleas or retained attorneys.