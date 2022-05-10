Prison Officer Vicky White Dead After Being Rushed to the Hospital as Escaped Inmate Lover Captured

Vicky White, the Alabama prison officer who helped inmate and murder suspect Casey White temporarily escape custody, has died.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE on Monday, Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear in Evansville, Ind. confirms: "White died at Deaconess Hospital at 19:06 hrs cst [7:06 PM Central Time]. An autopsy is scheduled for 17:00 hrs. tomorrow. Additional information will be available after the autopsy."

The statement also says that the coroner's office, along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office and the US Marshals Service, are investigating the circumstances surrounding White's death.

The 56-year-old died after being shot in the head.

Earlier on Monday, PEOPLE reported that Casey and Vicky — who are not related but reportedly had a romantic relationship — were located that day when investigators followed up on a citizen tip that led them to an Evansville hotel. The suspects fled the scene, launching a police pursuit that ended with a car wreck.

In the aftermath of the crash, Vicky was discovered with injuries that appeared to be caused by self-inflicted gunfire, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County, told PEOPLE at the time. Wedding emphasized that further investigation is needed to decisively conclude she shot herself, as they transported her to a hospital quickly.

Casey surrendered at the scene and is in custody, Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County, Ala. said.

In 2020, Casey was arrested on two counts of capital murder for allegedly killing 59-year-old Connie Jane Ridgeway, who was found dead in her Rogersville, Ala., living room back in October of 2015. Authorities have called Ridgeway's killing a murder-for-hire, according to AL.com. He pleaded not guilty and was being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Then, on April 29 of this year, Casey was driven away from the Lauderdale County prison by Vicky, who was the assistant director of corrections at the facility. Authorities say Vicky told them she was bringing the inmate to court for a mental health evaluation — but no such appointment had been scheduled.

Police recovered the patrol car the two left the detention center in abandoned in the parking lot of a local shopping center. Surveillance footage revealed the patrol car stopped at a traffic light at 9:49 a.m., just two blocks from the parking lot where it was later found.

At a press conference last week, Singleton said that Vicky "strictly" violated department policy by transporting Casey alone. Singleton said that someone charged with murder should have been escorted by two deputies.

Earlier on Monday, it was revealed that a warrant had been issued for Vicky's arrest on charges of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree, forgery in the second degree, and identity theft.

Investigators have confirmed a prior attempt by Casey White to escape the same jail was thwarted in 2020.