Renderings Show What Vicky White Might Look Like Now, and Escapee Has White Supremacist Tattoos

Investigators say Casey White has several tattoos affiliated with white supremacist prison gang called the Southern Brotherhood

U.S. Marshals Continue to Pursue Leads in Hunt for Alabama Fugitives: Vicky White

As the search for Vicky White and Casey White enters its seventh day, authorities have released new pictures and renderings of the pair hoping the new images will lead to an arrest.

Vicky White, a 56-year-old corrections officer, and Casey White, a 38-year-old accused killer, have not been seen since April 29.

Investigators allege there was a romantic relationship between the corrections officer and the alleged killer, and that she helped him escape jail the day after filing paperwork for her retirement.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Vicky White and Casey White, who are not related, were last seen Friday — her last day on the job, and the day of his escape — in Rogersville, Ala.

They were spotted traveling in a red or gold 2007 Ford Edge with unknown Alabama tags.

Authorities say it is highly likely they are no longer in Alabama. A reward for information about their whereabouts has been increased from $10,000 to $15,000.

Casey White and Vicky White escape vehicle, U.S. Marshals Continue to Pursue Leads in Hunt for Alabama Fugitives The car police say the pair are likely traveling in | Credit: U.S. Marshal Service

Vicky White allegedly told her co-workers on Friday morning she was escorting Casey White to court for a mental health evaluation. But instead, the two ditched her patrol car in a shopping center parking lot, and fled in the Ford Edge, authorities allege.

According to new information released Thursday, Casey White has several tattoos, including some affiliated with an Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang called the Southern Brotherhood

He stands 6 feet 9 inches and weighs approximately 330 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Casey White tattoos, U.S. Marshals Continue to Pursue Leads in Hunt for Alabama Fugitives Casey White, pictured with his tattoos | Credit: U.S. Marshal Service

Police believe Vicky White — who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds — may have darkened her blond hair. They have released renderings of what she may now look like.

Police say Vicky has brown eyes and walks with a waddling gait.

This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022 shows part of a wanted poster for Casey Cole White. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicky White, 56, who disappeared Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP); This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP) Casey White and Vicky White | Credit: U.S. Marshals Service via AP; Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for Vicky White, a 25-year veteran with the sheriff's office. She faces charges of third-degree permitting or facilitating an escape.

Authorities have confirmed Vicky White was living with her mother after recently selling her home.

Casey White has been awaiting trial on two counts of capital murder since 2020. According to AL.com, he's accused of killing Connie Jane Ridgeway, 59, who was found dead in her living room back in October of 2015 in a potential murder-for-hire. He pleaded not guilty, although detectives allege he confessed to the killing.

By the time he was charged with Ridgeway's killing, Casey White was already serving 75 years behind bars for a 2015 crime spree that included robbery, burglary, and the stabbing of a 58-year-old woman.