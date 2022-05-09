Alabama Prison Officer Vicky White Appears to Have Shot Self as Escaped Murder Suspect Is Captured
The days-long manhunt for prison officer Vicky White and escaped inmate Casey White has ended in Evansville, Ind., PEOPLE confirms.
According to multiple authorities, Casey and Vicky White — who are not related and reportedly have a romantic relationship — were located Monday when investigators followed up on a citizen tip that led them to an Evansville hotel. The suspects fled the scene, launching a police pursuit that ended with a wreck.
In the aftermath of the crash, Vicky was discovered with injuries that appeared to be caused by self-inflicted gunfire, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County, Ind., tells PEOPLE. Wedding emphasizes that further investigation is needed to decisively conclude she shot herself, as they transported her to a hospital quickly.
Currently, the extent and location of Vicky's injuries are unknown.
"I hope she survives it," Sheriff Rick Singleton of Lauderdale County, Ala., said in a news conference Monday afternoon. "She has some answers to give us, and hopefully we'll have the opportunity to get those answers."
Casey surrendered at the scene and is in custody, Singleton said.
In 2020, Casey was arrested on two counts of capital murder for allegedly killing 59-year-old Connie Jane Ridgeway, who was found dead in her Rogersville, Ala., living room back in October of 2015. Authorities have called Ridgeway's killing a murder-for-hire, according to AL.com. He pleaded not guilty and was being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
Then, on April 29, Casey was allegedly driven away from the Lauderdale County prison by Vicky, who is the assistant director of corrections. Authorities say Vicky told them she was bringing the inmate to court for a mental health evaluation — but no such appointment had been scheduled.
Police recovered the patrol car the two left the detention center in abandoned in the parking lot of a local shopping center. Surveillance footage revealed the patrol car stopped at a traffic light at 9:49 a.m., just two blocks from the parking lot where it was later found.
At a press conference last week, Singleton said that Vicky "strictly" violated department policy by transporting Casey alone. Singleton said that someone charged with murder should have been escorted by two deputies.
On Monday, it was revealed that a warrant had been issued for Vicky's arrest on charges of permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree, forgery in the second degree, and identity theft.
Investigators have confirmed a prior attempt by Casey White to escape the same jail was thwarted in 2020.
The two vanished the day after Vicky White filed paperwork for her retirement. April 29 was her last day of work, and Vicky White sold her house a month ago.