After a three-hour standoff with her ex-boyfriend, police found the body of Kianna Paige Barrows on Monday morning

'Vibrant' Mass. Woman Was Allegedly Murdered by Ex, Who Showed up to Home Wearing Ski Mask

A 20-year-old Massachusetts woman was found shot to death inside her home after police had an hours-long standoff with her ex-boyfriend.

Police responded to a home in Falmouth, Mass., after a woman called 911 on Monday to say that her niece had been shot. When they arrived, officers saw 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs, who was allegedly brandishing a gun.

According to WCVB-TV, police allege they negotiated with Gibbs for about three hours before he was seen placing a black handgun on the ground and walking towards police officers with his hands up. He knelt in the road and was handcuffed and arrested.

When police entered the home, they found the body of Kianna Paige Barrows in her upstairs bedroom. She had been shot in the head.

Authorities allege that Gibbs was carrying a gun and wearing a ski mask when he went to Barrows' home earlier that morning. He and Barrows had previously dated.

PEOPLE confirms that Gibbs faces charges of murder, assault to murder with a firearm and possessing a firearm without an FID (Firearm Identification) card. He has not yet entered a plea and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf. He is being held without bond.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to raise money for Barrows' funeral and burial expenses.

"She was the most loving and caring person who touched many lives," fundraiser organizers wrote. "Kianna was a young woman, 20, with so much left to live."

In an online obituary, Barrows' family mourned her loss.

"God wanted his angel, for a reason we will never understand," the family wrote. "How do we as a family even begin to survive this tragedy, or paint her picture for those of you who did not have the pleasure of knowing this passionate, vibrant, light of our lives?"