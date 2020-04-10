'Vibrant' Ill. Woman Killed by Stray Bullet While Waiting on Social Distancing Line Outside Store

Image zoom Facebook

A Chicago woman was shot and killed while waiting in line outside a convenience store on Tuesday evening — and authorities believe she was killed by a stray bullet.

Alexandria M. Baute, 27, was outside 7-Eleven with a friend. According to the Chicago Tribune, they were waiting in a socially distanced line to buy cigarettes, and were unable to go into the store until other customers left.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the friend turned away for a moment, and when he turned back, he saw Baute crumple to the ground. When he rolled her over, she was bleeding from the mouth.

First responders unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate her at the scene, and rushed her to the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. She was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m., less than half an hour after she was shot.

In an interview with reporters, Baute’s father, Jeffrey Baute remembered his “vibrant” only child, who worked at a nearby tavern and also played bass in a band.

“She was awesome,” he said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “She was vibrant and happy. Full of life, independent and stubborn. She wanted to make people happy and to live life and to be happy.”

Detectives have not determined where the bullet came from, or who the shooter was. They have not yet identified any motive, but they believe that it was a stray bullet not intended to hit Baute. No suspects have been identified.

Baute’s family is trying to come to grips with their sudden loss. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Jeffrey Baute said that it had not yet sunk in.

“I know it’s going to hit me,” he told reporters through tears, according to the Tribune. “That the sweetest, kindest, nicest daughter that you could have…I’m going to realize that she’s gone.”