Donnie Wahlberg's 'Very Scary People' Goes Inside the Twisted Minds of Notorious Killers

Season 5 of "Very Scary People," hosted by executive producer Donnie Whalberg, premieres Sunday, April 16 on ID

By
Published on March 23, 2023 10:00 AM
Donnie Wahlberg hosts the "Very Scary People" at Brighton Asylum on January 27, 2019 in Passaic, New Jersey. (photo by David Scott Holloway)
Donnie Wahlberg. Photo: David Scott Holloway/ID Network

Donnie Wahlberg is back to host Season 5 of Very Scary People, premiering Sunday, April 16 on ID at 9/8c.

Whalberg is the host and executive producer of the true-crime series that takes a look at multiple diabolical killers and the harrowing crimes that put them behind bars for life.

The first episode of Season 5 focuses on David Carpenter, better known as "The Trailside Killer." Carpenter, now 92, raped and killed multiple women in California parks between 1979 and 1981 before his capture.

His first attempted murder was in 1960 when he attacked Lois Rinna, the mother of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

"He had a hammer in one hand and a knife in another," Lois recounted, PEOPLE previously reported.

Lois was only one of two people who survived their encounter with Carpenter. To this day, he is still suspected of two additional murders and is currently on death row.

The two-hour episodes use archival footage and in-depth interviews with journalists and law enforcement to take a deep dive into the bone-chilling criminals at the center of them.

(An exclusive trailer for the fifth season of Very Scary People is below.)

"I could not be more excited for a new season of Very Scary People to air on Investigation Discovery," Wahlberg said in a press release. "With each episode, we bring new insights into the lives of terrifying criminals to create awareness and hope this knowledge helps prevent similar crimes from happening in the future."

Other criminals examined in Season 5 include Larry Hall; Richard Cottingham (aka the Times Square Killer or the Torso Killer); Keith Hunter Jesperson (aka The Happy Face Killer) and others.

Very Scary People premieres Sunday, April 16 at 9/8c with new episodes airing every Sunday on ID and discovery+.

