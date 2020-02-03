‘Very Loving’ Colo. Boy, 11, Missing 1 Week After Disappearing While Walking to Friend’s House

Gannon Stauch El Paso County Sheriffs Office

An 11-year-old Colorado boy never reached his destination after setting out from home to visit a friend seven days ago, and police and the boy’s family are desperately searching to find him.

“My son is a very loving kid, he wouldn’t want harm on anybody at all and it’s so hard to think, ‘Why is this happening to him?’ I have no clue,” the boy’s mother, Landen Hiott, told reporters at a news conference on Friday, reports ABC News.

“My kid deserves to come home. My kid has a purpose, my kid has a life and is important to me and is important to everybody that is standing in this room,” she said.

More than 50 people, including agents from the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team, assisted in search efforts Sunday to find Gannon Stauch, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado Springs. More than 134 tips have been received.

The boy left his Colorado Springs home between 3:15 p.m. and 4 p.m. January 27 to walk to a friend’s house, according to the sheriff’s office, which attributed that information to Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Initial reports from the sheriff’s office described Gannon as a “runaway,” but on January 30, the agency’s social media posts shifted to describe him as missing and endangered.

“All of the misinformation that is being put out on social media is an absolute hindrance to this case,” the agency posted on its Facebook page. “Every piece of information has to be investigated and the false narrative … takes away precious resources in following up on credible tips. Any information prematurely released that has not been confirmed by the EPSO takes away from this investigation and does not help in locating Gannon.”

When he was last seen, the boy — who has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 90 pounds and stands 4-feet, 9 inches tall — was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.