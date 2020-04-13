'Very Happy Boy,' 7, Was Killed with Stray Bullet While Playing in His Room in Georgia

Image zoom GoFundMe

A 7-year-old boy in Georgia is dead after being killed by a stray bullet.

On Saturday evening, Gabriel Vasquez, 7, was playing in his bedroom when he was struck by a stray bullet fired outside his Clayton County house, his family said on a GoFundMe page.

“Gabriel was 7 years old and was a very happy boy,” Maria Vazquez said on the GoFundMe. “Gabriel has left a big gap in his family.”

Police responded to reports of someone being shot at 5:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that shots were fired when an 18-year-old male and a group of other men got into a fight, the Clayton News-Daily reports.

The 18-year-old, who was also shot, was transported to a local hospital for his injuries. Clayton County police said the shooting “while unfortunate, was not random,” the News-Daily reports.

The names of the people involved in the shooting have not been released. It is unclear whether authorities have pressed charges.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe page started to help raise money for Gabriel’s funeral has reached its $5,000 goal.