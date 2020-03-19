Vt. Woman Allegedly Killed Boyfriend by Slitting Neck, as Authorities Reject Self-Defense Claim

Image zoom Averil Beliveau Vermont State Police

A Vermont woman pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges after she allegedly admitted to killing her boyfriend by cutting his neck in what she claimed was an act of self-defense, according to multiple reports.

Averil Beliveau, 30, is charged in connection with the death of 45-year-old Cameron Faling, according to the Burlington Free Press.

On Saturday morning, Beliveau called 911 from the studio apartment she shared with Faling. There, Vermont State Police officers discovered a gruesome scene: While Beliveau drank tea, her apartment was covered in blood, police say, according to TV station WCAX.

In the course of the investigation, Beliveau allegedly told police she attacked Faling on March 12 at about 9 p.m. She allegedly left his body inside their apartment and traveled to her parents’ home and changed clothes before returning to the apartment, say police, according to the news station.

When she called 911, she allegedly told officials she “slit his neck” — but she said she did so in self-defense, say police.

Beliveau allegedly told police the couple would constantly argue over household chores, and she accused Faling of not buying her marijuana, WCAX reported.

Investigators told reporters that despite Beliveau’s claims, there was no evidence she’d been choked during a fight.

But police said evidence indicated that Faling had defensive wounds, the outlet reported.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of Faling’s death was incised wounds to the neck and the manner of death was homicide, according to a press release issued by the Vermont State Police and obtained by PEOPLE.

Beliveau is currently being held without bail. Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George told WCAX, “There are some concerns about her mental health that could make her a danger to the public.”

It was unclear whether she obtained an attorney.