Vehicle Sought in Car Crash into Manhattan Restaurant That Injured More Than 20

The New York Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver in connection with a crash into a building that injured more than 20 in upper Manhattan

By Melissa Montoya
Published on January 3, 2023 08:22 PM
22 hurt when SUV crashes into NYC restaurant
Photo: abc 7 chicago

Authorities are searching for a white Audi sedan believed to be involved in a crash that sent an SUV into an Inwood restaurant, injuring more than 20 people Monday night, according to reports.

The occupants of the Audi were in a gas station before they sped off, striking a dark-colored SUV that lost control and struck the Inwood Bar and Grill in upper Manhattan, according to ABC 7 New York. The outlet reported that those in the Audi may have been in a dispute before speeding off.

At least 23 people were injured, including three children, according to an NBC News report. The call for service reported that a vehicle crashed into a building on West 204th Street and Broadway at around 8:59 p.m., the New York City Fire Department told NBC News.

The SUV, a Toyota RAV4, that struck the building was operating as an Uber at the time and had a passenger in the vehicle, the outlet reported.

The driver, 32-year-old Sory Toure, was also treated for minor injuries.

"When he hit me, I think like, my life is gone," Toure told ABC 7 New York.

A woman in the RAV4 also suffered minor injuries.

The most serious injury was a 10-year-old girl whose leg was broken, CBS News reported.

Surveillance footage from a next-door gas station shows a car quickly pull out onto Broadway and then what appears to be a collision. Police say the driver of the car fled.

No arrests have been made.

