Vehicle Sought in Car Crash into Manhattan Restaurant That Injured More Than 20

Authorities are searching for a white Audi sedan believed to be involved in a crash that sent an SUV into an Inwood restaurant, injuring more than 20 people Monday night, according to reports.

The occupants of the Audi were in a gas station before they sped off, striking a dark-colored SUV that lost control and struck the Inwood Bar and Grill in upper Manhattan, according to ABC 7 New York. The outlet reported that those in the Audi may have been in a dispute before speeding off.

At least 23 people were injured, including three children, according to an NBC News report. The call for service reported that a vehicle crashed into a building on West 204th Street and Broadway at around 8:59 p.m., the New York City Fire Department told NBC News.

The SUV, a Toyota RAV4, that struck the building was operating as an Uber at the time and had a passenger in the vehicle, the outlet reported.

The driver, 32-year-old Sory Toure, was also treated for minor injuries.

"When he hit me, I think like, my life is gone," Toure told ABC 7 New York.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

A woman in the RAV4 also suffered minor injuries.

The most serious injury was a 10-year-old girl whose leg was broken, CBS News reported.

Surveillance footage from a next-door gas station shows a car quickly pull out onto Broadway and then what appears to be a collision. Police say the driver of the car fled.

No arrests have been made.