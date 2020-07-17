Keonte Jones, 28, live-streamed the "disturbing" incident on Facebook, according to police

Man Arrested After Allegedly Paying Homeless Person $6 to Do Backflip, Resulting in Fatal Injury

Police have arrested a man who allegedly paid a homeless person to do a backflip, resulting in a deadly injury.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested 28-year-old Keonte Jones and charged him with felony willful disregard of a person's safety, according to a press release.

Police said Jones was approached by Larry Coner, 55, who asked for money on Saturday, June 20. Jones offered the man $6 to perform a backflip and proceeded to live-stream the stunt on Facebook.

When, on a third attempt at the flip, Coner landed on his neck, lying unconscious, Jones continued recording and laughing, police say. Authorities also linked to "disturbing" footage of the incident, during which onlookers can be heard laughing and joking that Coner "went to sleep."

Coner was transported to a nearby hospital after suffering a "serious spinal injury," according to LVMPD. He died 10 days later as a result of the injury.

A family member of Coner brought the situation to the attention of police, who soon launched an investigation.

It was not immediately clear whether Jones has an attorney for PEOPLE to reach for comment. Jones was released on bond, according to CNN, and he declined to comment to the outlet.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Coressia Williams, who identified herself as Coner's sister, Coner struggled with "worsened" mental health problems after the death of their mother in 2018.