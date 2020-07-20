2 Men Charged After Pinning Black Man to Tree in Indiana Incident Captured on Viral Video

The F.B.I. is also investigating the alleged July 4th violence against Vauhxx Booker, 36, in the woods near a state park

Two white men are facing charges following a Fourth of July incident caught on viral video in which a Black man was pinned to a tree and subjected to racist verbal abuse by members of a group near an Indiana state park.

In a widely shared Facebook post, the Black alleged victim, Vauhxx Booker, a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, posted the video and described the incident, writing that the men called out, "Get a noose," and saying, "I was almost the victim of an attempted lynching."

The charges accuse Sean M. Purdy, 44, and Jerry Edward Cox II, 38, of intimidation and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, according to Erika Oliphant, the Monroe County prosecutor. Purdy is also accused of committing criminal confinement; Cox was further charged with aiding, inducing or causing criminal confinement, plus two more battery charges.

A statement by Mark Kamish, an attorney for Purdy, said that “legitimate and evidence-based charging recommendations by law enforcement officers” were overlooked by the prosecutor's decision to charge his client and not Booker, and described Booker as Purdy’s “trespassing assailant,” reports The New York Times.

Joseph Lozano, an attorney for Cox, declined PEOPLE's request to comment, citing the pending charges.

“We need to realize we are all human and that this quest is for justice, rather than vengeance,” Booker, 36, said during a news conference on Friday, the day the charges were filed, reports the Times. “I want us to understand that accountability, which is what I’m asking for, is not the same as punishment.”

In his description of the incident, Booker wrote that he was walking through the woods with a friend to meet others in his group to watch a lunar eclipse on state park land at Lake Monroe, near Bloomington, when a white man said they were crossing private property.

"We relayed to him that we believed the organizers had received permission from the property owners to cross, but apologized and went on to our beautiful site just off the water without any further incident," he wrote.

"We later found out that these individuals had blocked off the public beach-way with a boat and their ATVs claiming that it was also their land," Booker wrote. "When folks tried to cross they yelled, 'white power' at them."

That led to a second encounter, as Booker says he returned to the man and his group hoping to "see if we could smooth things over a bit." Instead, he alleges, the man and members of his group “jumped me from behind."

"The five were able to easily overwhelm me and got me to the ground and dragged me pinning my body against a tree as they began pounding on my head and ripped off some of my hair, with several of them still on top of my body holding me down," he wrote.

"The attackers told the growing group, 'we’re going to break his arms' (while literally attempting to bend my arms behind me) and then stated to the members of their party several times to, 'get a noose,' amongst some other choice slurs," he wrote.

Suspect Said He'd Been Drinking 'Quite a Bit'

The video filmed by onlookers showed that Purdy was the one holding Booker bent over against the tree, according to a report filed by an investigator with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, reports the Times. Purdy said he inserted himself between Booker and Purdy's girlfriend after Booker allegedly began yelling at her.

Purdy, who acknowledged he was wearing a hat with a Confederate flag on it, told an investigator he'd been drinking “quite a bit” that day, and claimed Booker punched him in the jaw but his memory was “a little blurry” after that and he couldn't recall how he wound up holding Booker against the tree, according to the report.

Booker told NPR: "There was a point when I'm on the ground, and I can feel them kicking me, and I'm struggling to breathe, that I hear a woman in the crowd yell out, 'Don't kill him.' And in that second, I realize that she's talking about me: Don't kill me."

"I saw the face of George Floyd in my mind," he said. "I didn't want to be a hashtag."

Booker wrote that he was "diagnosed with a minor concussion, some abrasions, bruising, and some ripped out hair patches."

The incident drew condemnation from Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and City Clerk Nicole Bolden, who issued a joint statement saying that a group “physically assaulted and denounced and threatened with racial epithets one Black resident of Bloomington.”

The F.B.I. also confirmed an investigation into the incident, although a spokeswoman, Chris Bavender, declined to provide any more information.

At a July 6 protest outside of the Monroe County Courthouse attended by Booker and others who called for the arrests of those involved, a car that raced through the gathering injured at least two people before driving away, reports WTTV.

