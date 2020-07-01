Soldier Suspected in Vanessa Guillen's Disappearance Dies by Suicide After Remains Found

One suspect is dead and another is arrested in connection with the disappearance of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

There are new developments in the search for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen a day after human remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County, Texas.

While the remains have not been officially identified by police, an attorney for Guillen's family said in a Wednesday press conference that they believe the remains belong to Guillen, who had been stationed at Fort Hood in Texas.

In separate statements to PEOPLE, both the Killeen Police Department and the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command say that one of the suspects in her disappearance — an active duty soldier — died by suicide as police closed in on him.

"Special Agents...were attempting to locate the junior Soldier from Fort Hood who fled the post late yesterday," the Army said in the statement. "While law enforcement agencies attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect reportedly displayed a weapon and took his own life.

"The name of the Soldier will not be released at this time pending the notification of next of kin," the statement continues.

Authorities also arrested another suspect, who the U.S. Army identifies as "the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood Soldier."

She is currently in custody in the Bell County Jail awaiting unspecified charges.

Guillen, 20, was last seen on April 22 at 1:00 p.m. She was spotted in a parking lot at squadron headquarters in Fort Hood. Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had been working earlier in the day.

While the medical examiner conducts an autopsy to identify the remains, the Texas Rangers and several other agencies are still processing the scene, according to ABC-13.

On Wednesday, Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam criticized the U.S. Army for how it has handled of the case.

"We lost a life. We lost a beautiful young soldier," Khawam said in the televised press conference. "Enough is enough."