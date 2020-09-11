Families of Slain Fort Hood Soldiers Vanessa Guillen and Gregory Wedel-Morales Speak Out on '20/20'

Friday's episode of ABC News' '20/20' features the emotional meeting between the families of the slain soldiers

Before Pfc. Vanessa Guillen's killing, the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier told her family how an army specialist had been sexually harassing her – even allegedly following her into the shower once.

Guillen's close-knit family’s concerns deepened on April 22, when the Texas native vanished without a trace in what would become one of the most high-profile cases in a string of odd disappearances and violent deaths at Fort Hood in the past year.

Guillen's family’s worst fears were realized in late June, when the young soldier's partial remains were found in a shallow grave near the Leon River in rural Bell County.

On tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20, Guillen’s parents and sisters open up to ABC News Anchor John Quiñones about their desperate search for the young woman who'd been so excited to join the Army, as well as her brutal murder and how they are working to seek justice.

On the day Guillen’s remains were found, Spc. Aaron Robinson, the 20-year-old man suspected of sexually harassing and then killing and dismembering her, died by suicide as police closed in on him.

His girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, 22, was arrested and charged with helping to dismember and dispose of Guillen’s body.

Aguilar is charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence and has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Guillen's family has been asking for a congressional investigation into how Fort Hood handled her case, especially since she had complained about being sexually harassed by Robinson but had been afraid to report it.

The Army opened up an investigation into the allegations in June.

One of the highlights of the episode is the emotional meeting between the Guillens and Kim Wedel, the mother of murdered Fort Hood soldier Gregory Wedel-Morales. She says she believes her son’s remains wouldn’t have been found if authorities hadn’t been searching for Guillen.

“I fought for so long,” Kim Wedel says in the exclusive clip featured above. “I got nowhere. And once they started fighting, we started getting some answers and some people looking for everybody. It wasn't just fighting for Vanessa, they fought for all of them.

“It means so much, if it wasn't for them I know they never would have put out a reward and found Greg.”

Interpreting for Guillen's father, Rogelio Guillen, who spoke to Kim Wedel in Spanish, Quinones told her, "His heart aches for you. He is telling you to be strong and that together you will get justice."

"We will," she replied.

The program also includes an in-depth interview with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, who shares previously unreported information about the investigation and answers questions about the circumstances surrounding Guillen’s disappearance, the handling of the investigation, and the changes the Army hopes to put in place following her death.

The show also features an exclusive interview with the best friend of the woman charged with helping dispose of Guillen’s body.