Private First Class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on April 22 in a parking lot at squadron headquarters in Fort Hood, Texas

Vanessa Guillen Case: What We Know About Killing of Fort Hood Soldier

Vanessa Guillen had a promising future ahead of her. Stationed at Fort Hood, she worked as a small arms repairer with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment and told her family and friends that she dreamed of someday being transferred to Germany.

But those dreams were cut short. Guillen, 20, was last seen alive on April 22 when she was spotted in a parking lot at squadron headquarters in Fort Hood. Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had been working earlier in the day.

For two months, Guillen's family searched for answers while authorities investigated the case. On June 30, her family's greatest fears were realized when her remains were recovered.

Here are four things to know about the disturbing case.

1. According to Family Members, Guillen Was being Sexually Harassed by a Fellow Soldier

In interviews with PEOPLE, an attorney for Guillen's family said that she had been harassed by at least one other soldier, and had decided to report the incidents to her superiors. She had not yet reported him by the day she disappeared, and family members believe that there was some sort of confrontation with the alleged harasser.

But in a press conference last Thursday, the Army said there is no "no credible evidence" that Guillen was ever sexually harassed or assaulted on base. The investigation is still ongoing.

2. The Case Garnered International Attention

While Guillen was still missing, actress Salma Hayek took to social media to spread awareness of the case with her 15 million followers.

The actress, 53, shared an Instagram post regarding details about Guillen's disappearance -- and reiterated the sexual harassment claims. The post said that Guillen's mother alleged her daughter "had complained to her about a sergeant sexually harassing her."

"When her mother asked her to report him, Vanessa said other women had reported him and they were not believed," Hayek said, adding, "Vanessa and Gloria, I believe you and I pledge to put Vanessa's photo on my stories every day until she is found."

3. The Prime Suspect in Guillen's Death Died as Police Moved In on Him

Authorities allege that Guillen, 20, was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by a fellow soldier while she was working in the arms room at Fort Hood. Authorities named Army Specialist Aaron Robinson as the prime suspect. He died by suicide on Wednesday as authorities closed in on him.

Despite reports that Robinson was Guillen's supervisor, the Army says that he actually had no authority over her. He worked in a building adjacent to her building for several months before her death.

4. A Second Suspect is Accused of Helping Dispose of Guillen's Body

According to a complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Cecily Aguilar, 22, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence for her alleged role in the case.

The complaint alleges that Robinson placed Guillen's body in a storage case after killing her. Then, according to the complaint, he enlisted the help of Aguilar, who he had been dating. Police say that the couple cut Guillen's body up and set it on fire. When the body didn't burn completely, the couple put the remains in three separate holes and covered them, the complaint alleges.