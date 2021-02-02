A YouTuber appeared to take credit for the stunt, calling it the "ultimate boob job"

6 Arrested for Altering Hollywood Sign to Read 'Hollyboob': 'This Was Way Uncool,' Police Say

Police arrested six people in connection to a stunt that aimed to alter the Hollywood sign to read "Hollyboob."

On Monday, Capt. Steve Lurie of the Los Angeles Police Department wrote on Twitter that midday, a group "attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign," announcing that Hollywood patrol officers arrested six people in connection to the stunt. The group temporarily changed the iconic display to read "Hollyboob" by altering the W and D.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous)," wrote Lurie.

On social media, YouTuber Jack Tenney, known as "savage" on Instagram, appeared to take credit for the prank, sharing photos of himself posing with the "Hollyboob" sign in the background, as well as footage of himself being put in handcuffs after officers responded to the scene.

"Jack got arrested! 'I gave the Hollywood sign a boob job'!" Tenney wrote on Instagram Monday. In a tweet, the social media personality's management added, "Jack's in jail for 'Giving the Hollywood sign a boob job' Updates as they come."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In subsequent tweets, Tenney's account wrote, "WE DID THAT S---! #HOLLYBOOB" and called the stunt "the ultimate Boob job." Tenney posted on his Instagram Story later that he was "out of jail" and shared a selfie while writing: "You have no idea what's coming. Craziest thing we've ever done by far.

Tenney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.