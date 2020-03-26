Ala. Girl, 4, Is Missing, Possibly After Wandering off with Dog

Image zoom Vadie Sides Lee County Sheriff's Office

The search continues in Alabama for a 4-year-old girl who vanished on Wednesday — possibly after wandering off with her dog.

A statement from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office indicates search teams consisting of hundreds of volunteers, first responders, and K9 units continue combing areas of Loachapoka, Alabama, looking for any sign of little Vadie Sides and her dog.

Helicopters are also being used in the search.

She was reported missing at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Foul play is not suspected in her disappearance.

The last time Vadie was seen was outside her home; police said she was playing with her caregiver and dog when it is believed she and the animal wandered off.

Vadie is a white female standing 3 feet tall and weighing approximately 40 pounds.

She has red hair and was wearing a blue print dress with green flower patterns when she vanished.

Police believe that she may be accompanied by her dog — described as a hound with reddish hair.

Anyone who may have seen Vadie recently or may have information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651.