Va. Woman with 'Smile that [Lit] up the Room' Is Found Dead — as Police Investigate Who Killed Her

Image zoom Facebook

Police in Virginia are searching for the person or persons responsible for the murder of a 33-year-old woman whose body was found in a wooded area of Roanoke.

Cassandra Pizzi has been identified by Roanoke Police as the woman whose remains were discovered Friday morning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While they’ve yet to disclose how she died, investigators are confident foul play factored into her death, and are handling the case as a “homicide.”

According to WDBJ, Pizzi was the mother of a 12-year-old boy.

Detectives are investigating the killing and working to determine who perpetrated it.

They’ve released very little information about the crime thus far.

Ryan Reilly, Pizzi’s cousin, told WDBJ she was devastated when she heard the horrific news, which she learned via social media.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

“She has a smile that lights up any room she walks into,” Reilly said. “It’s been hard.”

Roanoke authorities ask that anyone with any information about Pizzi’s murder call them at (540) 344-8500. Tips can also be texted to 274637; all texts should begin with “RoanokePD.”

Tipsters can remains anonymous.