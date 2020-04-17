Va. Teen, Mom and Her Boyfriend Had Throats Slashed in 2019 — and 5 Suspects Were Just Arrested

Image zoom

Five people have been charged for the May 2019 murders of three people who were found with their throats slashed in their rural Virginia home.

On Thursday, Durward Anthony Allen, 27, Jamal Kelvin Bailey, 30, Hugh Cameron Green, 30, James Christopher Myers, 30, and Montel Jaleek Wilson, 26, were charged with first-degree murder for the May 2019 deaths of 39-year-old Michael Coleman, 34-year-old Rachel Ozuna and Rachel’s 14-year-old son Kyruss Ozuna, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook.

Coleman, Ozuna and her son’s bodies were found by Kyruss’s father when he went to check on his son on May 29, 2019. The group had had their throats slashed, the Free Lance-Star reports.

The couple’s toddler and six-week-old baby were home during the attack and found unharmed but orphaned.

“The horror of waking up to this all being real is truly, physically numbing at times,” a family member wrote on a GoFundMe page. “To try to piece together times and last conversations and voices… Smells. It’s hard and it’s not ever going to go away, we just feel like we’ll get better at it.”



The couple’s children were placed in the care of their families.

Authorities have not released a motive yet.

In a statement, Sheriff Roger Harris called the crime “devastating,” adding that the alleged murders tore “several families apart and impacted the strong community that surrounds us.”

The suspects are all from Philadelphia and are currently in custody throughout Pennsylvania. All the suspects, except Green, were already incarcerated for unrelated charges.

Attorney information was not available Friday. It is unclear when the suspects will be extradited back to Virginia.