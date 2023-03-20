Va. Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Student Says 'I Try to Stay Positive' in First Interview

Abigail Zwerner was shot in her hand and chest when a 6-year-old student opened fire in her classroom on Jan. 6

By
Published on March 20, 2023 11:26 PM
abigail zwerner today interview
Photo: today

A Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is opening up about her recovery for the first time.

Abigail Zwerner of Newport News, Virginia, spoke with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, marking her first interview since the January incident.

In an exclusive clip of the episode, set to air Tuesday, the 25-year-old tells Guthrie, "I've been doing okay. It's been challenging. I've gone through a lot of obstacles and challenges. Some days are not-so-good days, where I can't get up out of bed. Some days are better than others, where I'm able to get out of bed and make it to my appointments."

Still, Zwerner says she insists on staying optimistic.

"But for going through what I've gone through, I try to stay positive. You know, try to have a positive outlook on what's happened and where my future's heading."

On Jan. 6, authorities initially said the boy shot the teacher — later identified as Zwerner — with a handgun, leaving her with life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed only one round was fired and it was an "isolated" event.

"The individual is a 6-year-old student. He is right now in police custody," Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said at a press conference several hours after the shooting.

"We have been in contact with our commonwealth attorney and some other entities to help us best get services to this young man," he told the media.

"We'll get the investigation done, there's questions we'll want to ask and find out about," Drew said. "I want to know where that firearm came from, what was the situation."

"This was not an accidental shooting," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Family of 6-Year-Old Accused of Intentionally Shooting Teacher Speaks Out

A 5th-grader, Novah Jones, later recounted the scary incident.

"We were doing math … an announcer came on, she was like, 'lockdown, I repeat lockdown,'" Novah told CNN. "… I didn't know what to do, so I just hid under my desk like everybody was."

"I couldn't breathe, I was in shock," Novah's mother, Kasheba Jones, told the outlet of the moment her daughter texted her about the shooting.

Novah said she experienced "flashbacks" while trying to sleep Friday night because she feared the alleged shooter would show up at her house with a gun.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Zwerner was standing before her students providing "classroom instructions" before Friday's shooting, Chief Drew said.

Zwerner held up her hand during the shooting and the bullet went through her hand and then her chest, Drew said. He also noted that Zwerner helped all the students out into the hallway before leaving the classroom herself, saying she "saved lives that day."

The interview airs on Tuesday, March 21 on NBC's TODAY.

Related Articles
Abby Zwener, Newport News school shooting victim
Girl Recounts School Lockdown After 6-Year-Old Student Allegedly Shot Va. Teacher: 'I Just Hid Under My Desk'
Abby Zwener, Newport News school shooting victim
6-Year-Old Shot Va. Teacher with Mother's Gun, Police Say: Could Mom Face Charges?
Abby Zwener, Newport News school shooting victim
Family of 6-Year-Old Accused of Intentionally Shooting Teacher Speaks Out
Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School after a shooting, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in Newport News, Va. A shooting at a Virginia elementary school sent a teacher to the hospital and ended with “an individual” in custody Friday, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said. (Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
6-Year-Old Boy Shoots Teacher at Virginia Elementary School: 'This Was Not an Accidental Shooting'
16-Year-Old Calif. Boy Fatally Stabbed During High School Classroom Fight
16-Year-Old Calif. Boy Fatally Stabbed During High School Classroom Fight
Michigan State student Dominik Molotky and Clare Papoulias
Mich. State Students Recount Horror of Campus Shooting that Killed 3: 'I Thought I Was Going to Die'
Alexandria Cress Borys, mom shot to death
'Wonderful Mother' Is Fatally Shot on Valentine's Day in Front of 2-Year-Old During Argument with Woman
May 24, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The shooting killed 18 children and 2 adults. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo by Austin American-Statesman-USA Today Network/Sipa USA)
Uvalde School Police Chief: I 'Contained' Shooter in Classroom to Protect Kids Outside
Julissa Thaler, Eli Hart
Minnesota Mom Convicted of Murdering Her 6-Year-Old Son After Going to Gun Range for Shooting Practice
Rashawn Jones, killed in home invasion
'Loving Father' Who Dreamed of Owning Barbershop Is Killed in Home Invasion, 2 of 3 Suspects at Large
Journee Carroll
Washington, D.C. Man Charged with Killing 3-Year-Old Girl, Shooting Teen Girlfriend and Her Siblings
UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins
UVA Campus Shooting Survivor Says He Felt 'Hopeless and Powerless' When Gunman Opened Fire on Bus
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
October 24, 2022, St. Louis, MO, USA: High School students were evacuated to the Schunks parking lot from the Central Visual & Performing Arts High School after a reported shooting at the school in in south St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (Credit Image: © David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via ZUMA Press Wire)
At Least 3 Dead, Including Suspect, After Shooting at Missouri High School
NICOLE MELCHIONNO, Sandy Hook survivor
Sandy Hook Survivor, 17, Tells Her Story for First Time Since Tragedy 10 Years Ago: 'I Thought I Was Going to Die'
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
U. Virginia Student Allegedly Killed 3 Members of Football Team When They Returned on Bus From School Trip