Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing teenager whose body was found by her parents and aunt on a wooded path in Virginia, according to authorities and a local news report.

Aonesty Selby, 18, was reported missing to the James City County Police Department on Jan. 13 by her family who had become concerned after not hearing from her since Jan. 11, according to a press release from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

The Williamsburg resident had just celebrated her 18th birthday on Jan. 10 and was believed to have been in the company of several people before her disappearance, police said.

The woman's aunt, Ebony Selby, told the Daily Press that a friend was able to ping the location of the missing teenager's phone. She mentioned that the family, including the woman's parents, called police before going to the area of Blue Ridge Trail in Windsor, where they searched for Selby late at night.

Her body was eventually discovered on a remote dirt logging path, police said.

"It looked like she had been placed there," Selby told the outlet, adding how the woman was fully clothed, with her makeup and hair done "perfectly.

Authorities immediately began treating the teenager's death as suspicious.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Norfolk later conducted an autopsy and determined that Selby died from a single gunshot wound and that the manner of death was homicide, the release states.

Selby was remembered on a GoFundMe campaign launched for her family's funeral expenses as someone who was "truly beautiful inside and out."

"You could feel her energy when she was near," reads the fundraiser, organized by the teenager's aunt, Staci Bailey. "She was bubbly, outgoing, vivacious, funny, silly at times and just simply like no other."

On Jan. 17, investigators were able to narrow down a suspect and arrested 21-year-old Andarius McClelland at his Newport News, Va. apartment, police said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

McClelland has been charged with second-degree murder and use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. He is being transported by authorities to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's for processing.

It is not immediately clear if McClelland has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Additional details about the case are expected to be released at a later date, a sheriff's office spokesperson tells PEOPLE.