Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged

Aonesty Selby had celebrated her 18th birthday just three days before her body was found on a remote dirt logging path

By Nicole Acosta
Published on January 18, 2023 12:12 PM
The Body of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby was discovered on a logging road in Isle of Wight County on January 13, 2023
Aonesty Selby. Photo: Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing teenager whose body was found by her parents and aunt on a wooded path in Virginia, according to authorities and a local news report.

Aonesty Selby, 18, was reported missing to the James City County Police Department on Jan. 13 by her family who had become concerned after not hearing from her since Jan. 11, according to a press release from the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

The Williamsburg resident had just celebrated her 18th birthday on Jan. 10 and was believed to have been in the company of several people before her disappearance, police said.

The woman's aunt, Ebony Selby, told the Daily Press that a friend was able to ping the location of the missing teenager's phone. She mentioned that the family, including the woman's parents, called police before going to the area of Blue Ridge Trail in Windsor, where they searched for Selby late at night.

Her body was eventually discovered on a remote dirt logging path, police said.

"It looked like she had been placed there," Selby told the outlet, adding how the woman was fully clothed, with her makeup and hair done "perfectly.

Authorities immediately began treating the teenager's death as suspicious.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Norfolk later conducted an autopsy and determined that Selby died from a single gunshot wound and that the manner of death was homicide, the release states.

Selby was remembered on a GoFundMe campaign launched for her family's funeral expenses as someone who was "truly beautiful inside and out."

"You could feel her energy when she was near," reads the fundraiser, organized by the teenager's aunt, Staci Bailey. "She was bubbly, outgoing, vivacious, funny, silly at times and just simply like no other."

On Jan. 17, investigators were able to narrow down a suspect and arrested 21-year-old Andarius McClelland at his Newport News, Va. apartment, police said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

McClelland has been charged with second-degree murder and use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. He is being transported by authorities to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's for processing.

It is not immediately clear if McClelland has entered a plea or retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Additional details about the case are expected to be released at a later date, a sheriff's office spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Related Articles
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
Utah Man Who Killed Wife, 5 Kids Was Previously Accused of Choking Daughter, Who Feared He'd 'Kill Her'
Athena Brownfield, 4 year old missing in Oklahoma
Remains Found amid Search for Missing Okla. Girl, Caretaker Accused of Killing 4-Year-Old on Christmas
Washington Starbucks Kidnapping Attempt
Man with 'Unique Tattoo' Arrested After Video Shows Him Trying to Drag Barista Out of Drive-Thru Window
Ana and Brian Walshe
Brian Walshe, Husband of Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe, Charged with Murder
Felicia McGuyer
A Mass. Woman Vanished in 2007 and Her Body Still Hasn't Been Found — But Ex Was Just Charged with Murder
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Accused Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Repeatedly Messaged One of the Victims on Instagram: Source
8 People Shot, 1 Critical at Florida MLK Day Event
1 Person Killed, 7 Others Wounded in Shooting Following Florida MLK Day Event 
Damian and Chris Amaya-Pineda
Toddler Dies Week After Hit-and-Run Crash that Also Killed Teen Brother; Boys Were Heading to Grandmother's
D'evan McFall, aged 11, was shot and killed by a 14-year-old girl on Sunday at a Dallas housing complex amid an argument between two girls
11-Year-Old Texas Boy Is Fatally Shot, Allegedly by 14-Year-Old Girl Aiming at Another Teen
Ana and Brian Walshe
Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Was First Reported Missing by Employer, Not Husband, Police Logs Show
Oakland County Sheriff's Office car
Mich. Mom and 2 Boys Found Frozen to Death in Field After Mother Suffers Mental Health Crisis
Footage from a neighbour’s Ring doorbell cam of the youngster holding the pistol in Beech Grove, Indiana
Indiana Man Arrested After Video Shows His Toddler Son Waving Gun Outside Apartment
Elliot Blair
Man Celebrating Anniversary at Mexican Resort Fell to Death, Say Officials — But Family Suspects Foul Play
Ryan Bentley, 43, is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder
Man Facing Murder Charges After Dismembered Body Is Discovered in Barrel in Las Vegas
Athena Brownfield, 4 year old missing in Oklahoma
Caretaker Faces Murder Charge While Police Search for Missing Oklahoma Girl's Remains in 'Recovery Operation'
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3256169498029130
6 Dead, Including 6-Month-Old Baby, in Shooting at California Home: 'Horrific Massacre'