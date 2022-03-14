Franklin Meave Vazquez, 31, climbed up the ship's mast to avoid being arrested after allegedly attacking three crew members with a knife in one hand and a hammer in the other in 2018

Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Shipmate with Fillet Knife, Hitting Two Others with Hammer on Boat Off Nantucket

A former fishing boat crew member pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday in connection with a brutal attack aboard a scalloping vessel that left one fellow crew member dead and two others injured.

Franklin "Freddy" Meave Vazquez, a 31-year-old Mexican national, pleaded guilty in Boston to individual counts of second-degree murder, attempted murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts.

On Sept. 23, 2018, the Virginia-based scalloping boat Captain Billy Haver was sailing about 55 miles off the coast of Nantucket in Massachusetts with seven crew members aboard when terror struck.

Crew member Meave Vazquez allegedly went on a rampage with "a hammer in one hand and a knife in the other," the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts said in a release at the time.

"We have a man gone crazy here on the boat, man," the captain said during a distress call, according to a recording obtained by The Virginian-Pilot.

The Captain Bill Haver Captain Billy Haver | Credit: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty

"One man, I don't know if he's dead or what. But one of the crew members went crazy, and he started hitting people in the head with a hammer. I got three men that's injured now. One I can't wake him up."

Authorities have not disclosed a motive or revealed what led to the attacks.

Inside the shucking house on the vessel, Meave Vazquez allegedly used a hammer to strike one of the crew members known as Victim A "hard in the head into unconsciousness," the release says.

"Meave Vazquez then walked out onto the deck and stabbed Victim B multiple times with a long fillet knife."

Hearing the commotion, "Victim C climbed up from the ice hold, was struck in the head by Meave Vazquez with the hammer and fell back down the ladder, bleeding from his head," the release says.

Meave Vazquez then struggled with the vessel captain before climbing to the top of the rigging mast.

Victim A and Victim B were taken by rescue boat to a nearby ship for medical attention, where Victim B was pronounced dead.

Meave Vazquez remained at the top of the mast until the Coast Guard arrived that night.

He was immediately taken into custody and was transferred into federal custody upon his arrival at the Boston port the next day.

He faces up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 for the charge of second-degree murder in addition to up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 for the attempted murder charge.

The assault with a dangerous weapon charge provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Meave Vazquez will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of any sentence imposed.

Meave Vazquez was indicted in Nov. 2018. That March, he was arrested again in Newport News, Virginia and charged with allegedly trying to abduct and strangle his then-20-year-old wife, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

"He was smiling and laughing after he had just strangled his wife," his wife's mother, Lindsay McDannold, told Newsweek. "He had absolutely no remorse."

After allegedly attacking his young wife, Maeve Vazquez "and his family followed her around," her Army-veteran father told Newsweek. "He also threatened to kill her and my son and my wife if [my daughter] went to the cops. That's when I got involved."

"We had a conversation, and I told him 'If you don't agree to divorce her and pay for it then the outcome won't be good for you,'" he told Newsweek. "He didn't want to mess with me."

Maeve Vazquez was placed on probation for two years for the attack, Newsweek reported.

At the time of the attacks McDannold told WCVB-TV that she believed Maeve Vazquez was addicted to heroin, which is "probably what precipitated the issue."

Meave Vazquez faces deportation if he is ever released. He is scheduled for sentencing on June 28, 2022.