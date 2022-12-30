Young Va. Father Vanished Before Christmas, Family Finds Trail of Blood from His Car to Woods

The family of a missing 20-year-old man is pleading for answers after discovering blood near his abandoned vehicle.

Jose Guerrero was reported missing on Dec. 21 after he didn't return home from running an errand.

Guerrero's girlfriend Sheila Perez, who shares a 10-month-old daughter with Guerrero, says he didn't tell her where he was going, but planned on returning in five to 10 minutes, she told NBC News.

Two days later, his Hyundai was found abandoned in the area of Bel Air and Jeffries Roads in Woodbridge, Virginia, Prince William County Police Department stated in a tweet.

"Jose is believed to be missing under suspicious circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered," police stated on its official Twitter account.

Perez said blood was found in the back seat of Hyundai, as well as a trail of blood from his car to the nearby woods.

"I shouldn't be here looking for him," Perez told NBC while searching the area. "We should be at home."

First Sgt. Jonathan Perok of the Prince William County Police Department told NBC News investigators began scouring the area when "additional information" was collected.

"We have since worked this case nonstop through the weekend and currently," he said. "We've conducted numerous searches and have followed up on multiple leads that have not yielded his location. What we need right now is information and cooperation which we have not fully been getting from those connected to Jose."

His family continues to worry about him. Guerrero's mother said the holidays have been a difficult time for the family.

"There was no Christmas for us. We were waiting for my son. His daughter spent her first Christmas without her dad. It's not fair. Somebody needs to speak up," she tearfully told WTOP.

Guerrero is a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5'8" and weighs 109 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater and blue jeans with black shoes.

Anyone with information should call the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500.