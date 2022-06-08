Annabell Rodriguez and Xavier Lopez, both 10, died together in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde

10-Year-Old Uvalde Victims Who Texted 'I Love You' to Each Other at Bedtime Will Be Buried Side by Side

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez and Xavier James Lopez were the best of friends. Attending the fourth grade at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the 10-year-olds would pass notes in class and get together for barbecues with their families.

They had pictures of each other. They became so close that they started texting each other "I love you" each night before bedtime.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She had a big old crush on him," Annabell's mother, Monica Gallegos, told ABC News. She said that she and Xavier's mother, Felicha Martinez, found the relationship amusing. "Me and Felicha would laugh, like, 'How do y'all know about love?'"

Xavier Lopez and Annabell Rodriguez were best friends and will be buried next to each other in Uvalde. Credit: gofundme; facebook

But Annabell and Xavier's lives were both cut short on May 24 when a gunman burst into their classroom and shot them both in an attack that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The 10-year-olds, who were both in the same classroom as teacher Arnulfo Reyes, did not survive.

Because of their close relationship that began when they were both toddlers, Annabell and Xavier's families decided to bury them next to each other. They will be laid to rest in side-by-side plots at Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde.

Xavier Lopez Xavier Lopez | Credit: GoFundMe

Two weeks after the shooting, the children's families are still struggling to say goodbye.

"I'm not ready," Gallegos told ABC News as she made the final preparations for her daughter's funeral.

Jackie Cazares Jackie Cazares | Credit: Facebook

Still, those who knew Annabell and Xavier are hoping to remember the good times as they say goodbye to them both.