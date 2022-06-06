The 9-year-old was buried Monday in a custom Encanto dress, provided by Disney

Family of Uvalde Victim Eliahna Garcia Holds Funeral Days After She Would Have Turned 10

Days after what would've been her 10th birthday, mourners gathered inside a church in Uvalde, Texas, Monday for the funeral of Eliahna "Ellie" Garcia, one of the 19 children killed last month in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to a KSAT report.

Ellie was laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery following a funeral mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where relatives remembered the cheerful 9-year-old girl who loved dancing, cheerleading, Encanto, and the color purple.

A basketball player in the city's youth league, Garcia was also an avid Christian who was "very happy and very outgoing," her aunt told the AP, and loved making TikTok videos, KSAT reports.

She was murdered on May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman entered her school with a rifle, and locked himself inside a classroom, where he shot 19 children to death.

Two adults — Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia — were also killed in the massacre.

In the aftermath of the mass shooting, Uvalde residents have been wearing purple as a sign of support for Ellie's grieving family, CNN reports.

Last week, Ellie's parents posted a video to Facebook, thanking the Walt Disney Company for sending them a custom Encanto dress to bury her in.

The gunman behind the second deadliest school shooting on American soil was killed by authorities.

In the days that followed, the police response to the massacre has been heavily scrutinized.

The shooter, who fired more than 100 rounds inside two fourth-grade classrooms, was in the school for nearly an hour before police entered one of the adjoining classrooms with a key.