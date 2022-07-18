"I want the world to see my art and show the world what I can do, I want people to be happy when they see my passion in art," Alithia Haven Ramirez wrote.

Uvalde Victim's Google Doodle Shared, Along with Note: 'I Want People to Be Happy'

Google is honoring 10-year-old Alithia Haven Ramirez, one of the victims of the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting, by showcasing the drawing she submitted to the 2022 "Doodle for Google" contest.

The fourth grader submitted the artwork for the national contest for young artists before she was killed along with 18 other students and two teachers by a teenaged gunman, who opened fire in their classroom at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

Her drawing entry is showcased on a special page that honors Alithia and the other victims of the shooting.

The colorful drawing depicts a little girl sitting on a sofa with two balls of yarn alongside a dog who is holding a toy. "Google" is spelled out with various objects on the wall in the background.

"I want the world to see my art and show the world what I can do, I want people to be happy when they see my passion in art," Alithia wrote.

Alithia's aunt, Rosemarie Ramirez, previously told PEOPLE that her niece "loved to draw." After the attack, Ramirez opened her cell phone to show a drawing of sunflowers Alithia made for her: "It's the last thing she gave me," Ramirez said.

According to her obituary, Alithia wanted to be an artist and dreamed of studying art in Paris.

President Joe Biden asked Alithia's parents for one of her drawings to hang in the White House when he traveled to Uvalde in late May.

"He did say, 'Whenever we hang it up, we are going to send you a picture of where it is hanging, and you are free to see it anytime.' Something special that she put her heart into," her father Ryan Ramirez said, according to KENS5.

Alithia was not only known for her art but for her compassion.

A year before her death, she helped console the family of her best friend Nico, who was struck and killed by a car.

"I never imagined that this little girl would be mature enough to say, 'Hey, you know what, I want to keep in touch. I want to check in,'" Fernanda Sedeno, Nico's mom told CBSDFW. "I want to make [a] painting and bring a smile to your face. That's what I loved about her, and that shows how pure and kind her heart was."

"Even though she was so young, she still had the heart and [mentality] to reach out and think of others."