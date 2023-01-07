Uvalde Shooter's Mother Arrested in Oklahoma City for Allegedly Threatening to Kill a Man

The mother of the Uvalde school shooter has been arrested and accused of threatening to kill a man she was living with, according to multiple reports.

Adriana Martinez Reyes, 40, was arrested on Wednesday, The New York Times reported.

Martinez Reyes told the police she was the mother of "the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde Texas shooting," according to court records, the publication said.

Her son, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24 at Robb Elementary School. He also died.

Before the school shooting, Ramos shot his grandmother in the face. She survived.

Martinez Reyes now resides in Oklahoma, according to KTBX.

On Wednesday, police in Oklahoma City were called to her home for the second time in one day, the Times reports.

A man at the home told them he had a falling out with Martinez Reyes. The man said he was disabled, and even though he loved her, he had grown afraid of her.

At some point, Martinez Reyes threatened to kill the man, he told officers, The New York Times reported.

Martinez Reyes is charged with threatening to perform an act of violence and assault and battery, according to NBC News.

The Oklahoma State Courts Network shows a criminal probable cause was filed for Martinez Reyes on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms.

She was released from the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Friday afternoon, according to CBS affiliate KWTV-DT in Oklahoma City. Her bond was previously set at $1,000.

The news station reported she walked out of jail wearing a mask and a hoodie and that the man who made the accusation is her boyfriend.

It's unclear if Martinez Reyes has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

Shortly after the school massacre, Martinez Reyes asked for forgiveness for her son to a reporter.

"I have no words to say because I don't know what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did," she said, according to video published by the Associated Press. "And please don't judge him. I just want ... To the innocent children who died, forgive me... Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he had his reasons."

