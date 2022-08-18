Self-Care for a Day: Uvalde Children, Parents Get Haircuts from Top-Tier Stylists Before Start of School

Along with the blistering heat, a cloud of sadness hangs over Uvalde, Texas.

It has been three months since the residents of the dusty, Texas town were terrorized by an 18-year-old mass shooter who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

But last week, approximately a dozen parents and their children finally had a chance to smile and laugh for a few hours. At Uvalde's Sacred Heart Catholic Church, top-tier hairstylists and massage therapists who traveled from the New York City area set up shop, providing hair cuts and massages to students, parents and teachers free of charge.

Yaliz Rodriguez. Michael Cirlos

"We're still mourning," said Eva Martinez, who brought her two daughters Angela and Abigail Villanueva to get a haircut. "But this is a way to take care of ourselves."

Alexander Cervantes. Michael Cirlos

'She'll Be Safe'

One by one, children sat in a barber's chair — some kids were boosted by a stack of books — and had the stylists work their magic. For 7-year-old Ambrielle Ramirez, it was her very first haircut. "That's her hair since she was born," said her mother, Michelle Alvarez. "She's never cut it. I think she cut her own bangs."

Ambrielle Ramirez. Michael Cirlos

Ambrielle said she loves her long, brown hair, but was excited for a professional stylist to trim her hair for school, which started Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic School. Afterward, she showed off her haircut to her brother Jacob Dominguez, a 17-year-old senior who's attending public school, which starts on Sept. 6.

"You should have had them cut it like Dora [the Explorer]," he joked with her.

Jacob is glad his sister is attending Sacred Heart, which added bullet-proof windows and locks during the summer. "It's going to be a good school for her," he said. "She'll be safe."

Tatiana Martinez. Michael Cirlos

Non-Profit Focused on Trauma Survivors

While the children got their haircuts, adults were invited to sit in a massage chair for 15 minutes where Luis Burgos, founder of the nonprofit Don't Forget About Me, worked out knots in their shoulders, arms and necks.

Burgos, an affable man with an inviting laugh, started the non-profit after Hurricane Maria, a deadly Category 5 hurricane, ripped through Puerto Rico in 2017. While watching the news, he saw a woman who spoke about being trapped alone on a mountain for two days. "She ran up to the reporter and said, 'They forgot me,'" he recalled. "So I flipped it. No te olvides de mi [don't forget me]."

The way Burgos sees it, being catered to can be deeply restorative — especially after a traumatic experience. Since the organization's founding, he has amassed a group of volunteers to be ready whenever a tragedy occurs.

Sarai Rodriguez. Michael Cirlos

As he massaged Uvalde parents and teachers, he joked, "The knots in your shoulders have names — the mortgage, insurance, all of your bills," and then howled with laughter.

He ushered children and their parents to various spots around the room, which was dotted with candles and filled with music. He passed out gift bags filled with school supplies for the children.

"Trauma survivors need healing," he said. "It's not about forgetting the tragedy. It's not about forgetting what's happening, but you need a little bit of respite."

Amelia Cervantes. Michael Cirlos

Burgos was grateful to his team of volunteers who came to Uvalde: hairstylist Nicholas Mason, barber January Levy, massage therapist Allison May, and professional photographer Kat Carey, who took photos for the organization's "Portraits of Resilience" series, a set of photos of students capturing a moment of joy.

Hilda Mata, Luis Burgos. Michael Cirlos

A Resilient Community

Many family members are nervous about the start of the school year. They will entrust their children's safety to the adults in charge, which is difficult given the failed police response to May's shooting.

Angela Villanueva, 9, a former student at Robb, which has since been shuttered, still doesn't know what school she'll attend this year, her mother said. Angela, a fourth-grader last year, was at recess when the shooting started.

"I'm a little nervous," she said about going back to school.

Abigail Villanueva, Nicholas Mason. Michael Cirlos

During the event, Burgos, who has organized many similar events for trauma survivors, periodically took breaks so he could cry and recover from the day's intense emotion.

"One of the little girls told me that she used to play with her friend, so automatically, I knew what that meant," he said.

For Angela and her sister Abigail, the day provided an opportunity to simply focus on themselves and have fun. After getting out of the barber chairs, they flipped their hair and chatted happily about their new 'dos.

"I felt like I was a princess while they did my hair, it was great," said Abigail. "It took a long time, but it was worth it."

Her older sister smiled. "I felt like a queen when I took the pictures," said Angela. "It felt like a photo shoot."

Abigail Villanueva, Kat Carey. Michael Cirlos

With a lightening bolt carved into his hair, Yaliz Rodriguez used his camera phone to check out his new style. "It makes me feel fresh," he said.

His sister Sarai Rodriguez couldn't stop smiling and touching her hair. "I got nervous, because I've never had it done by a professional," she said.

Yaliz Rodriguez. Michael Cirlos

Moms Need a Break, Too

Amelia Cervantes, a mom of four whose eldest child attended Robb, signed up for a massage because she wanted to take some time for herself.

"I wanted to do one thing for me," she said quietly, with tears welling up in her eyes. "Sometimes, you never realize you have a stress. And you need some time for yourself, and to take care of yourself."

Nicholas Mason, Amelia Cervantes. Michael Cirlos

For one morning, she didn't have to look after her children. The experience of getting a haircut, and being pampered, was transformational.

"I feel like I have more energy." Amelia beamed, and she wanted to share it with her children. She drove home, picked up her four kids and brought them back for haircuts themselves.

"I appreciate all of this," she said. "It was a good day."