Heartbreaking Photos Show Terrified Students in Uvalde Escaping Through Elementary School Windows

"Fathers smashed windows, and physically pulled their kids out of classrooms. There was a lot of chaos," Ernest "Chip" King, a Uvalde firefighter who was one of the first responders at the scene, told PEOPLE.

One police officer described seeing teachers frantically attempting a head count of their students. Being the end of the school year, several students were absent and teachers couldn't remember who was out.

"I saw one teacher trying not to cry as she asked the kids who had been absent that day," the officer said.