Uvalde School Shooting: Heartbreaking Photos Show the Aftermath of the Tragedy
Twenty-one people are dead — 19 students and two teachers — after a shooting on May 24, 2022, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The shooting is the second-deadliest school shooting in United States history and comes nearly a decade after the December 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, which killed 26.
The children killed were in the second, third and fourth grades, police said.
According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the shooter, identified as Uvalde resident Salvador Ramos, is dead. The shooter opened fire at Robb Elementary School at about 11:30 a.m. after abandoning his vehicle, and it is believed police killed him.
First responders told PEOPLE that when they arrived, they could still hear the sounds of shots being fired as teachers and students rushed from the school.
Panicked parents — some barefoot, others wearing business suits — rushed to the school in a desperate search for their children.
"Fathers smashed windows, and physically pulled their kids out of classrooms," Ernest "Chip" King, a Uvalde firefighter who was one of the first responders at the scene, told PEOPLE. "There was a lot of chaos."
"There was lot of angst and a lot of fear," said King. "Parents were wondering where their kids were, trying to find them amidst all the chaos. They were terrified."
At right, people sit on the curb outside of the elementary school, waiting to be reunited with their loved ones.
Others were directed to reunification points, such as SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center.
Pictured: People embrace as they mourn outside of the civic center.
In 2020, firearms became the leading cause of death for children and adolescents in the U.S., surpassing motor vehicle crashes, according to The New England Journal of Medicine.
Pictured: Two people hug outside of Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas.
In his address on Tuesday night, President Biden said, "As a nation, we have to ask, when in God's name are we going to stand up to gun lobbying? When in God's name will we do what we all know in our gut that needs to be done?"
Pictured: A woman cries as she hugs a young girl outside of Willie de Leon Civic Center.
Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement, "Every time a tragedy like this happens our hearts break. And our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families, and yet it keeps happening," she continued, later adding, "Enough is enough."
Pictured: A child cries on the curb following the shooting at Robb Elementary School.
In 2022 alone, there have been 212 mass shooting events, 27 of which were school shootings.
Pictured: A man hugs a child after being reunited following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary school.
People comfort one another outside of the civic center on Tuesday following the shooting.
The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families outside the civic center.
Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil on May 24.
People raise their hands in prayer and cry at the vigil on May 24.
A family, including a young child, hold hands and embrace at the prayer vigil.