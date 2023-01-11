Uvalde School Police Chief: I 'Contained' Shooter in Classroom to Protect Kids Outside

Pete Arredondo, who was fired in August, explained his decisions to the Texas Department of Safety shortly after the May 2022 tragedy at Robb Elementary School

By
Published on January 11, 2023 10:27 AM
May 24, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The shooting killed 18 children and 2 adults. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo by Austin American-Statesman-USA Today Network/Sipa USA)
Pete Arredondo. Photo: Austin American-Statesman-USA Today Network/Sipa USA

The embattled former police chief of Uvalde schools said his priority was saving children and staff in other parts of Robb Middle School after a gunman entered and opened fire in May 2022, killing 19 students and two teachers.

According to a new video obtained by CNN, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told investigators he made the decision after the gunman had barricaded himself inside two classrooms.

"Once I realized that was going on, my first thought is that we need to vacate," Arredondo told Texas Department of Safety investigators in an interview following the mass shooting. "We have him contained – and I know this is horrible and I know it's [what] our training tells us to do but — we have him contained, there's probably going to be some deceased in there, but we don't need any more from out here."

Arredondo's decision did not follow active shooter protocols, which direct first responders to "isolate, distract and neutralize" an attacker. The guidelines tell officers that they "will usually be required to place themselves in harm's way and display uncommon acts of courage to save the innocent," reported CNN.

Crosses set up to honor those who lost their lives during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on November 8, 2022.
MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty

The former police chief was one of the first officers to arrive at Robb Elementary and did not have his police or school radios upon entering the building. Instead, he used a landline to call 911 and ask for backup after assessing the environment, where bullet casings littered the hallways.

"It's an emergency right now," Arredondo told the dispatcher. "I'm inside the building with this man. He has an AR-15. He shot a whole bunch of times … He's in one room. I need a lot of firepower, I need this building surrounded, surrounded with as many AR-15s as possible."

Arredondo only had a handgun in his possession but officers with more powerful firearms were at the other end of the hallway, per CNN.

Matthew McConaughey Rollout
Uvalde families grieve for their loved ones. Brandon Bell/Getty

According to the San Antonio Express-News, surveillance footage seemingly indicated that neither Arredondo nor any other officer ever attempted to open the doors where the gunman held two classrooms full of children hostage — and that one of the doors may have been unlocked the whole time.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Arredondo has previously defended his actions. In June 2022 he told The Texas Tribune that he did not consider himself to be the commanding officer on the scene that day.

In phone interviews and statements provided to the Tribune through his lawyer, Arredondo said that he never told any officers to stand down from breaching the building and that no one told him about the 911 calls that came from inside the classrooms during the 77 minutes before the gunman was shot.

Matthew McConaughey Rollout
Matthew McConaughey at Robb Elementary School. CNN

One of Arredondo's subordinate officers disputed Arredondo's claim that he did not realize that he was in charge, however.

"We were looking to him for guidance," said the officer, who spoke to PEOPLE immediately after the incident and again days later. "We wanted him to tell us what to do. He was the chief. He knew the school building better than anyone. So he knew we were all looking to him for decisions. I was literally five feet away from him as we asked what we should do."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On June 22, Arredondo was placed on leave. In August, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District voted to terminate his position as police chief.

Parents were heard screaming "Coward!" at the emotionally charged meeting where he was fired.

The school district in Uvalde has opened an official account with First State Bank of Uvalde to support Robb Elementary families affected by the tragedy. People can send checks through the mail (payable to the "Robb School Memorial Fund") or donate money through Zelle to robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com. People can also donate by calling 830-356-2273.

Related Articles
May 24, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The shooting killed 18 children and 2 adults. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo by Austin American-Statesman-USA Today Network/Sipa USA)
Uvalde School District Votes Unanimously to Fire Police Chief 2 Months After Mass Shooting
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde School District Suspends Entire Police Department After Firing Officer Under Investigation
Lexi Rubio
Grieving Uvalde Mom Says School Called and Complained About Surviving Daughter Wearing Ripped Jeans
Sandra Torres, holds a photo of her daughter Eliahna, who was one of 19 students and two teachers killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, at her attorney's office, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in San Antonio, where she filed a federal lawsuit against the school district, police, city and the maker of the gun used in the slaying. The gun manufacturer claim filed with the group Everytown for Gun Safety is part of a new legal push nationally to hold firearms makers accountable in mass shootings despite federal laws that grant broad immunity by focusing on marketing.
Uvalde Mom Files Lawsuit Against Gun Manufacturer, Police and Others Over Daughter's Murder
Uvalde, TX May 24, 2022 Shooting at Robb Elementary School kills 19 students and 2 teachers. Early stages outside the school. Credit: Uvalde Leader News free of charge. Contact: Meghann Garcia: mgarcia@ulnnow.com 830 278 3335
Uvalde School District Police Chief Says He Didn't Know He Was in Charge of Shooting Scene
https://www.ucisd.net/Page/2120 Police Chief Arredondo
Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo Placed on Administrative Leave 1 Month After Massacre
robb elementary school
Uvalde Police Waited for Body Armor Before Confronting Gunman Inside School: Report
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Uvalde, TX May 24, 2022 Shooting at Robb Elementary School kills 19 students and 2 teachers. Early stages outside the school. Credit: Uvalde Leader News free of charge. Contact: Meghann Garcia: mgarcia@ulnnow.com 830 278 3335
Uvalde Police Never Attempted to Open Doors to Classroom with Shooter Inside: Report
Eva Mireles, Teacher Killed in Robb Elementary School Shooting
Officer Husband of Slain Uvalde Teacher Tried to Save Her But Was Detained, Removed from Scene, Says Official
robb elementary school
Texas DPS Says Police Chief of Uvalde School District Has Yet to Respond to Interview Request
Sheriff crime scene tape is seen outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - An 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to the state's governor, in the nation's deadliest school shooting in years. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Robb Elementary to Be Demolished, Says Uvalde Mayor: 'We Could Never Ask a Child or a Teacher to Go Back'
People sit on the curb outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - An 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to the state's governor, in the nation's deadliest school shooting in years.
Questions Swirl Around Timeline of Uvalde School Shooting
Lt. Mariano Pargas, the acting chief of the Uvalde Police Department on the day of shooting, has been suspended
Acting Uvalde Police Chief Suspended Following State Probe into School Shooting Response
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde Shooting Preliminary Report Details 'Systemic Failures and Egregious Poor Decision Making'
May 24, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The shooting killed 18 children and 2 adults. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo by Austin American-Statesman-USA Today Network/Sipa USA)
Uvalde Police Chief Resigns from City Council a Month After Being Sworn in Following School Shooting