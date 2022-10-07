Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) announced the suspension of their entire school police department on Friday.

The administrational shift comes after UCISD fired a newly hired officer who was revealed to be a former Texas DPS trooper who is currently under investigation for her response to the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24.

"The District remains committed to resolving issues with verifiable evidence," UCISD shared in a statement. "Decisions concerning the UCISD police department have been pending the results of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and JPPI investigation. Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations.

"As a result of the recent developments, Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller have been placed on administrative leave, and the District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time," the statement continued.

Mueller has since elected to retire, according to the news release, and officers currently employed by the district will fill other roles.

UCISD will rely on the results of the Texas Police Chiefs Association's internal review, due out later this month, in rebuilding the department and hiring a new chief of police. They will also look to the JPPI's pending investigation into the UCISD police officers' response to the May 24 shooting.

"The District has requested the Texas Department of Public Safety to provide additional troopers for campus and extra-curricular activities. We are confident that staff and student safety will not be compromised during this transition," the statement concluded.

After CNN identified newly-hired UCISD officer Crimson Elizondo as one of the former Texas DPS troopers under investigation for their response to the shooting, which left 19 children and two teachers dead, the school district announced her termination on Thursday.

Elizondo was one of the first 91 DPS officers to arrive on the scene, within two minutes of the gunman entering the school and opening fire, according to CNN. She was seen on body camera footage from the scene.

"If my son had been in there, I would not have been outside. I promise you that," Elizondo told a fellow officer in the footage, according to CNN.

With 376 total law enforcement on the scene, the shooter was left in a room with his victims for 77 minutes before he was stopped.

Elizondo left DPS over the summer to work for UCISD, protecting some of the same kids who survived the Robb Elementary School shooting.

"We are deeply distressed by the information that was disclosed yesterday evening concerning one of our recently hired employees, Crimson Elizondo," UCISD said in a statement on Thursday, per CNN. "We sincerely apologize to the victim's families and the greater Uvalde community for the pain that this revelation has caused. Ms. Elizondo's statement in the audio is not consistent with the District's expectations."

According to CNN, UCISD was notified as early as July 28 that Elizondo was under investigation for actions "inconsistent with training and department requirements."

