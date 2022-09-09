At Least 2 People Shot In Uvalde Memorial Park

Four people are being questioned in connection with the shooting, which is thought to be gang related

By Steve Helling
Published on September 9, 2022 10:22 AM
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Accident or crime scene cordon tape. Photo: Getty

At least two juveniles were shot in Uvalde Memorial Park in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooting happened just after 5:00 p.m. CST. The park is a little more than a mile away from Robb Elementary School where a gunman opened fire in May, killing 19 students and 2 teachers.

The Uvalde Police Department announced that it was investigating a "shooting with injured victims" at the park. Police urged residents to avoid the area but said that there was no immediate danger to the community at large.

According to KSAT, two juveniles have been hospitalized. Their conditions were not released, but the station says that they both were conscious when they were airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.

Authorities are questioning at least four people in connection with the shooting, which they believe may be gang-related.

The Uvalde Police Department has called in the Texas Department of Public Safety to assist with the investigation.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff's Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park," the DPS said in a statement to PEOPLE. "This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates."

More than three months ago, on May 24, Uvalde made national news after the devastating shooting at the elementary school. On Tuesday, students returned to school for the first time since the tragedy.

In a statement, Texas governor Greg Abbott condemned the park shooting.

"I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening," he wrote. "Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals."

No arrests have been announced.

Related Articles
May 24, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The shooting killed 18 children and 2 adults. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo by Austin American-Statesman-USA Today Network/Sipa USA)
Uvalde School District Votes Unanimously to Fire Police Chief 2 Months After Mass Shooting
Uvalde high school football team honors shooting victims
How the Uvalde High School Football Team Is Honoring School Shooting Victims with No. 21 Jersey
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
30 Uvalde Shooting Survivors Given Catholic School Scholarships to Help 'Long Road to Recovery'
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jr., speaks during a special emergency city council meeting, in Uvalde, Texas
Uvalde Mayor Says He Fears a 'Cover Up' in Texas DPS Investigation of School Shooting
A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde Shooting Preliminary Report Details 'Systemic Failures and Egregious Poor Decision Making'
Beto O'Rourke
Beto O'Rourke Claps Back at Heckler Who Laughed During Speech About Uvalde Shooting: 'Not Funny'
Stacia Leigh Collins
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
May 24, 2022; Uvalde, TX, USA; Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The shooting killed 18 children and 2 adults. Mandatory Credit: Mikala Compton-USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo by Austin American-Statesman-USA Today Network/Sipa USA)
Uvalde Police Chief Resigns from City Council a Month After Being Sworn in Following School Shooting
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dario Lopez-Mills/AP/Shutterstock (12955641h) Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas Texas School Shooting, Uvalde, United States - 24 May 2022
Uvalde School Shooter Shot His Grandmother Before Driving to Robb Elementary School: Officials
Texas state troopers outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, US, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Fourteen students and one teacher were killed during a massacre in a Texas elementary school, the deadliest US school shooting in more than four years. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Uvalde Police Supervisor Didn't Reply When Cop Asked to Shoot Before Gunman Entered School: Report
A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - A teenage gunman killed 18 young children in a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, in the deadliest US school shooting in years. The attack in Uvalde, Texas -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- is the latest in a spree of deadly shootings in America, where horror at the cycle of gun violence has failed to spur action to end it. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Texas School Shooting Leaves 21 Dead Including 19 Children and 2 Adults
Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives while US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Booed Outside Uvalde School Where Gunman Killed 21: 'Shame on You'
Lt. Mariano Pargas, the acting chief of the Uvalde Police Department on the day of shooting, has been suspended
Acting Uvalde Police Chief Suspended Following State Probe into School Shooting Response
Exclusive Uvalde video shows school shooting, police in hallway after shooter entered classroom
Uvalde Footage Shows Cops Backing Off Classroom After Getting Shot at, Not Confronting Shooter for 77 Minutes
Sheriff crime scene tape is seen outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - An 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to the state's governor, in the nation's deadliest school shooting in years. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Teacher Did Not Leave Door Open During Uvalde Elementary School Shooting, Texas DPS Now Says
Uvalde, TX May 24, 2022 Shooting at Robb Elementary School kills 19 students and 2 teachers. Early stages outside the school. Credit: Uvalde Leader News free of charge. Contact: Meghann Garcia: mgarcia@ulnnow.com 830 278 3335
Uvalde Police Never Attempted to Open Doors to Classroom with Shooter Inside: Report