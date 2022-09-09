At Least 2 People Shot In Uvalde Memorial Park

At least two juveniles were shot in Uvalde Memorial Park in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooting happened just after 5:00 p.m. CST. The park is a little more than a mile away from Robb Elementary School where a gunman opened fire in May, killing 19 students and 2 teachers.

The Uvalde Police Department announced that it was investigating a "shooting with injured victims" at the park. Police urged residents to avoid the area but said that there was no immediate danger to the community at large.

According to KSAT, two juveniles have been hospitalized. Their conditions were not released, but the station says that they both were conscious when they were airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.

Authorities are questioning at least four people in connection with the shooting, which they believe may be gang-related.

The Uvalde Police Department has called in the Texas Department of Public Safety to assist with the investigation.

"We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff's Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park," the DPS said in a statement to PEOPLE. "This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates."

More than three months ago, on May 24, Uvalde made national news after the devastating shooting at the elementary school. On Tuesday, students returned to school for the first time since the tragedy.

In a statement, Texas governor Greg Abbott condemned the park shooting.

"I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening," he wrote. "Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals."

No arrests have been announced.