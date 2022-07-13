The footage shows law enforcement ultimately confronting the gunman one hour and 14 minutes after they entered the school

Uvalde Footage Shows Cops Backing Off Classroom After Getting Shot at, Not Confronting Shooter for 77 Minutes

Nearly an hour and a half of video footage of the events leading up to officers confronting the gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 has been released to the public.

The Tuesday release of the footage, which was obtained and published by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE, has been criticized by both the families of victims and local officials as it was publicized before they were able to see it themselves, CNN reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As seen in a snippet shared by the Associated Press, the footage shows the gunman entering the school around 11:33 a.m., moments after firing his semi-automatic rifle outside the building after crashing his truck, the paper reported.

The man then walks toward classrooms 111 and 112, the American-Statesman reported, seconds before a child emerged from the bathroom and peaked around the corner to see the gunman before he fired the weapon. The child quickly retreated back into the bathroom. The student was later rescued, the paper said in a follow-up editorial.

Several shots are heard in the first minute of the video.

Exclusive Uvalde video shows school shooting, police in hallway after shooter entered classroom Credit: Austin American-Statesman/Youtube

About three minutes after the gunman first entered the school, officers arrived in the hallway he had entered. Some officers made their way towards the classrooms where the gunman was, the American-Statesman reported.

After more gunfire rang out, the paper said, one of the officers grabbed the back of his head and returned back to the end of the hallway, where a school surveillance camera was positioned above.

The footage continues for over an hour and shows the hallway continuing to fill up with law enforcement officers, who ultimately did not confront the gunman for an hour and 14 minutes after police first arrived, the American-Statesman reported.

As seen in the video's timestamp, around 12:21 p.m., a group of armed officers are seen making their way toward the classroom. At 12:30 p.m., one of the armed officers waiting at the end of the hallway walked over to what appears to be a hand sanitizer dispenser to squirt some onto his hands, before rubbing them together.

According to the American-Statesman, the video shows several law enforcement agencies on the scene, including officers from the Uvalde Police Department, Uvalde County sheriff's department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service.

"There's no reason for the families to see that," Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said of the footage, CNN reported. "I mean, they were going to see the video, but they didn't need to see the gunman coming in and hear the gunshots. They don't need to relive that, they've been through enough."

CNN said the footage from the American-Statesman had been slightly edited to blur the image of at least one child and remove the sound of children screaming. In KVUE's report, the station wrote that they had "blurred parts of the video out of sensitivity for the victims and their families."

A memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School Credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

"They just didn't act. They just didn't move," Uvalde County Commissioner Ronald Garza said of the officers' actions on CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday, the outlet said. "I just don't know what was going through those policemen's minds that tragic day, but ... there was just no action on their part."

The American-Statesman reported that State Rep. Dustin Burrows, the chairman of the House committee investigating the shooting, said Tuesday that the committee plans to show the footage to members of the Uvalde community on Sunday. Burrows, who is a Republican from Lubbock, said they will also discuss the panel's preliminary report.

Following that viewing, he said they plan to release both to the public though their video will not include footage of the gunman entering the school or the view showing the man first firing into the classrooms, the paper said.

The paper defended its decision to release the video, CNN reported, in an editorial written by executive editor Manny Garcia.