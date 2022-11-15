An Artist, a Shakespeare Buff and an 'Infectious Personality': Here Are the U. Virginia Shooting Victims

D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. were great athletes, and so much more

By Elaine Aradillas
Published on November 15, 2022 03:06 PM
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler. Photo: Virginia Sports (3)

A class field trip turned tragic when a 22-year-old University of Virginia student allegedly opened fire Sunday night after a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington, D.C.

The shooting occurred at the Culbreth Road Parking Garage shortly after 10 p.m. and claimed the lives of D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. All three fatal victims were football players on the UVA team.

Two other students, who have not been identified, were injured in the shooting.

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., fled after the shooting but was taken into custody Monday morning. He faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said on Monday.

It is not immediately clear if Jones has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

University of Virginia students participate in a vigil in response to shootings that happened on campus the night before in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Mike Kropf/The Daily Progress via AP

UVA President Jim Ryan expressed his sadness during a Monday press conference.

"My heart is broken for the victims and their families and for all those who knew and loved them, and they are all in my prayers," Ryan said. "As I said before, when I see our students, I see my own kids, and I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent and as a child."

Here are the victims of Sunday's shooting:

D'Sean Perry;
Virginia Sports

D'Sean Perry

The college junior was a linebacker for Virginia who played in 15 football games over the last three seasons. But when he wasn't playing football, he was an artist majoring in Studio Art.

Perry was known as a standout student, athlete and artist at Gulliver Preparatory School in Pinecrest, Fla. The school's president, Cliff Kling, remembered his artwork and impact fondly.

Kling said Perry won his admiration for his ceramics project at a 2018 spring art show, Local10.com reported.

"Talking to him at the art show felt like I had known him forever," Kling said. "After you had an encounter with him, you were better for it. He was a bright mind, caring heart."

Devin Chandler
Virginia Sports

Devin Chandler

The college junior played wide receiver and kick returner for UVA after transferring from the University of Wisconsin, where he was still beloved.

"Once a badger, always a badger," University of Wisconsin interim head coach and Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard tweeted Monday.

"He had a lasting impact on his teammates, even after he left UW, which is a testament to the type of person he was," Leonhard stated. "His personality was infectious and he was a joy to be around. Our team is hurting for him and his family."

Chandler graduated from Hough High School in North Carolina, where his coach Matt Jenkins told reporters he was "an outstanding young man."

"He has an infectious personality and unbelievable smile," Jenkins recalled. "Every day, he brought an energy and exuberance about him to practice and school and everything that he did."

Lavel Davis Jr.
Virginia Sports

Lavel Davis Jr.

The college junior was a leading wide receiver on the team with 16 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns for the year, according to the team's website.

But in addition to football, he loved old '90s movies, Shakespeare and reading the Bible, he said in a video last year for the team's official Twitter account.

"Me and my friends like to hang out and laugh, watch movies. I'm a big movies person," he said last year. "Virginia is the perfect place for anybody who wants to work hard and be great."

In a GoFundMe account created by a friend of the family to help pay for funeral expenses, Davis —known as Tyler to friends— is described as a young man with a big heart.

"Tyler was a star both on and off the field. He played his heart out for UVA and wanted to be the best, and he was," according to the site. "He loved his parents, his family, his community, and he had a love for football like no other."

Related Articles
D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
U. Virginia Student Allegedly Killed 3 Members of Football Team When They Returned on Bus From School Trip
Adrian Dingle Dead
Former NFL Defensive End and Clemson University Athlete Adrian Dingle Dead at 45
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Paul Sancya/AP/Shutterstock (13554439h) Michigan flag is flown in the end zone during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State in Ann Arbor, Mich Michigan St Michigan Football, Ann Arbor, United States - 29 Oct 2022
Police Investigating What Michigan Coach Calls 'Assault' On His Player by Michigan State Players
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
TJ Watt and his girlfriend Dani Rhodes pose for Photographs on the Red Carpet at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LII week on February 3, 2018, at Northrop at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN
Who Is TJ Watt's Wife? All About Dani Rhodes
Jennifer Chelette a Middle Schooler is a Cheer leader and a Football player
Louisiana Girl, 14, Pulls Double Duty as Cheerleader and Football Player: 'It Gives Me an Adrenaline Rush'
Eugene Quaynor
Okla. College Soccer Player Dies After Car Catches Fire from Collision: 'He Could Do No Wrong'
CALEB VANHOOSER
3 Killed, 2 Injured In Fiery Crash Involving 'Several' Indiana State University Football Players
Elijiah Dewitt
Teen Football Star Is Fatally Shot on Date with Girlfriend: 'Last Word He Said to Me Was 'Help''
Eli Manning, Arch Manning
Eli Manning Trolls Nephew Arch for Breaking His High School Passing Record: 'I Had 7,000!'
walt whitman high school
Disgraced Maryland Rowing Coach Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence for Sexually Abusing Girls on His Team
Ree Drummond family
Ree Drummond's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Cooper Kupp and Anna Marie Kupp attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Cooper Kupp's Wife? All About Anna Kupp
MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: UW-Whitewater head coach Pat Miller and Derek Gray #4 look on in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the exhibition game at Kohl Center on October 29, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
UW-Whitewater Basketball Star Derek Gray Dead at 20, Coach Remembers Him in Touching Tribute
Erica Donald and Aaron Donald attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Aaron Donald's Wife? All About Erica Donald
Irma Garcia, Xavier Lopez, Amerie Jo Garza
Texas School Shooting: What We Know About the Victims