UVA Shooting Suspect Targeted Victims, Killed Football Player While He Was Sleeping: Prosecutors

The shooting suspect who opened fire on a bus returning to the University of Virginia Sunday night from a trip to Washington, D.C., aimed his gun at specific students and fatally shot one victim while he slept, a witness told police, a prosecutor said in court on Wednesday.

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were fatally shot when suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. allegedly opened fire after the bus returned to the Charlottesville campus after traveling to D.C. to see a play, say authorities.

The 22-year-old suspect allegedly shot Chandler, a junior wide receiver on the Cavaliers, while he was sleeping on the bus, the witness told police, Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney James Hingeley said during Jones' first court appearance, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Chandler slid out of his seat and onto the floor, the witness told police, Hingeley said, CBS News reports.

Officers who rushed to the scene found Chandler and Perry, a junior linebacker and defensive end, dead on the bus, Hingely said,

Jones, according to the witness, was "aiming at certain people" Hingeley said.

Jones was a member of the university football team in 2018 for one semester, CBS News reports.

A student told The Washington Post that Jones kept to himself during the trip. She said he wasn't part of the class but had been invited by another professor to go on the trip.

Davis, also a junior wide receiver, was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his wounds. Another football player, Mike Hollis, and student Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting.

"It feels like it's a nightmare, to be honest with you," head coach Tony Elliott said during a press conference Tuesday. "I'm ready for somebody to pinch me and wake me up and say that this didn't happen."

Jones fled the scene, which led to a manhunt and a campus lockdown for 12 hours until he was apprehended Monday morning more than 70 miles away in Henrico County, WTVR reports.

He is charged with three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and five gun-related charges.

During Wednesday's hearing, Jones appeared via video link from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, ESPN reports.

He did not enter a plea. The judge ordered him held without bond.

Jones was given a public defender to represent him until he can retain his own attorney, CBS News reports.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Authorities have not discussed a possible motive.

"It's possible, and perhaps likely, that we will never find one single thing that will explain this," University President Jim Ryan said in a video statement on Facebook Wednesday night. "It may also be that we never truly understand why this happened."

The school posted a statement on its official Twitter account reading: "Devin, Lavel and D'Sean were our classmates, teammates, friends and family. They were study partners and role models. They made us laugh and inspired us. They had dreams. They succeeded both on and off the field. They are forever Cavaliers."

Hingeley said in court that Jones had been convicted on a misdemeanor charge of having a concealed weapon in Chesterfield in June 2021, CBS News reports. He was given a 12-month suspended sentence and fined $100.

The university said it is investigating Jones' failure to report his misdemeanor conviction.

Hollins, who is a running back on the UVA football team, underwent a second surgery on Tuesday for his wounds, his family said, CBS News reports.

He doesn't know that his friends were killed in the shooting, his mother, Brenda Hollins, told CBS News in an exclusive interview.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the victims' families to help defray funeral costs.

The fundraiser for Lavel Davis Jr. can be found here.

The fundraiser for Devin Chandler can be found here.

The fundraiser for D'Sean Perry can be found here.

GoFundMe has verified each fundraiser to PEOPLE.