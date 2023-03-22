Utah Woman Who Stopped to Help Pair of Dogs Is Attacked by Them, Then Saved by Good Samaritan Bus Driver

Marissa Bowen was attacked by two large dogs that she found roaming the streets of Kearns, Utah

By Steve Helling
Published on March 22, 2023 04:49 PM
Marisa Bowen dog attack
Photo: GoFundMe

A Utah woman was attacked by two dogs — and a quick-thinking bus driver is being credited for saving her life.

Marissa Bowen was driving in Kearns, Utah when she saw two dogs running loose along the street. Worried that they were going to be hit by a car, Bowen pulled over and got out of her car to check if they were wearing identification tags.

Bowen tells KSL-TV that the dogs initially appeared to be friendly.

"They were licking my hands. I scratched their heads and said, 'Good doggies,'" Bowen told the station. "[But then] they full-on started biting me, and then they got me to the ground and started dragging me."

Bowen sustained injuries to her feet, legs, arms and right side, Fox 13 News reports. The dogs then grabbed her by the head.

A bus driver with the Utah Transit Authority saw the attack and pulled over to help. Nick Pappas distracted the dogs long enough for Bowen to get into the bus.

But by then, Bowen says, the dogs were in a frenzy. They attacked the bus and ripped off one of the windshield wipers. Authorities were able to capture the dogs. It's unclear what authorities will do with them.

Bowen says that she feared the worst during the attack.

"I remember thinking in that moment, 'If somebody doesn't stop and help, I think I'm going to die and I'm not going to be able to hold my little boy again,'" she told KSL-TV.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to pay for doctor and hospital bills.

"Marissa has severe wounds and bruises on the front, right side, and back of her abdomen; right side of her butt; left arm; and both legs and ankles," her family writes. "She also has bite marks and puncture wounds on her hands, legs, arms, and thighs.

"Marissa's family and friends set up this account in hopes of raising funds to help pay for ambulance costs, medical bills, and counseling services."

On Wednesday, the Utah Transit Authority honored Pappas as a community hero for saving Marissa's life.

Related Articles
Kristen Potter
Pa. Mom Killed in Front of Son by Neighbors' Great Danes She Was Watching: 'Walking, Breathing Angel'
Vikings Receiver KJ Osborn Saves Man From Burning Car
Vikings Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn Saves Man From Burning Car in 'Life or Death' Incident
Dharmesh A. Patel drove Tesla off a cliff in attempted murder suicide
Neighbor of Calif. Family Driven Off Cliff by Father Says, 'We Don't Know What Goes on Behind Closed Doors'
Ramon Najera
Texas Man Arrested After Dog Attack Left U.S. Air Force Vet, 81, Dead and 3 Others Injured
moose kicks woman
Alaska Woman Gets Kicked in the Head by a Moose While Walking Her Dog — See the Shocking Video!
Ava Harlow
Mass. Woman, 20, Fractures Skull and Loses Part of a Leg After Fall Left Her Trapped Below Train
Kara Robinson
All About Kara Robinson, Whose Daring Escape from Captivity Led to Her Predator's Capture
Emily and Kellan Islas, Pack of Dogs Kills Young Boy and Injures Mother in Idaho
7-Year-Old Boy Killed and Mother Injured by Pack of Dogs in Idaho
Kason Thomass https://www.missingkids.org/poster/AMBER/31072/13903/screen
How 2 Heroic Moms Helped Rescue a Kidnapped Ohio Baby and Led Police to Suspect
Brandy Littrell, Lyft Driver who was attacked while driving. from the past year 2021-2022. credit: Courtesy Brandy Littrell Contact: brandylittrell23@gmail.com; Brandy Littrell's car, the same car she was kidnapped in. A 2016 Dodge Journey. She no longer owns it. Credit: Courtesy Brandy Littrell
Lyft Driver Recounts Being Kidnapped and Shot 7 Times: 'I'm Not Going to Make It. This Is How I Die'
Mountain lion in Utah
Runner Injured in Rare Cougar Attack After Encounter on Utah Trail: 'Claws Left Two Puncture Wounds'
dog survives hit and run
Virginia Community Raises $8,000 to Cover Dog's Medical Bills After Car Hits Pet and His Owner
Hero Dog
California Woman Praises Dog for Saving Her During Mountain Lion Attack: 'I Owe Her My Life'
Woman, Whose ‘Hero’ Boyfriend Saved Her Life in Fiery Crash, Speaks Out: ‘We Love Each Other Even More’
Woman Speaks Out After Boyfriend Saves Her Life in Fiery Crash: 'We Love Each Other Even More'
dennis anderson
Road Rage Tragedy That Left Ore. Dad Dead Possibly Began Over Windshield Fluid, Victim's Wife Says
Shark fin above water
2 People Bitten by Sharks on Same Day in Myrtle Beach, Including Woman Who Was with Her Grandson