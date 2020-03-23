Utah Woman Claimed Husband Got into Fight at Work — Now She's Accused of Beating Him to Death

Image zoom Veronica Vizcarra Salt Lake County Jail

A Utah woman has been charged with murder after her husband’s death was ruled a homicide.

Veronica Vizcarra, 30, of Kearns, was arrested Monday for the killing of her husband, 33-year-old Carlos Vizcarra-Corona.

Police were called to the couple’s home on March 11, after Vizcarra-Corona was found unconscious. According to an affidavit obtained by the Deseret News, Vizcarra told first responders that her husband “has a serious alcohol problem and takes too much Tylenol. [He] had been in the hospital for the alcohol abuse about four months ago. There were healing bruises found on [his] chest, back and face.”

To explain the bruises, Vizcarra allegedly told investigators her husband had gotten into a fight at work two weeks before his death. Police confirmed that Vizcarra-Corona had been in the hospital for alcohol abuse about four months earlier, and began to investigate the death as if were alcohol-related.

But police allege the wife’s claims didn’t add up. Authorities spoke to two of Vizcarra-Corona’s coworkers who said that he had never gotten into a fight at work. His sister also disputed the claim.

A medical examiner soon ruled the death a homicide.

According to court documents obtained by KUTV, police wrote that the coroner “advised that Vizcarra-Corona did have some serious medical issues due to alcohol use, however, his cause of death was blunt force trauma with a ruptured spleen and would be ruled a homicide. The injury was in a stage of healing but was unable to heal due to the extensive damage.”

KUTV reports that witnesses told police during interviews that Vizcarra had allegedly beaten her husband on Feb. 27 with either a staple gun or a nail gun. and/or nail gun. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the Vizcarra home, where they located several items used in the alleged assault. She was charged with murder.

Online court records indicate that Vizcarra has a record of criminal behavior. In October, she pleaded guilty to beating up another woman — and was later charged with felony retaliation against a witness in that case. That case against her is still pending, and she has a court date scheduled for next month. It was not immediately clear if she has entered a plea or has an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf.

In January, PEOPLE confirms that she was charged with criminal mischief, child abuse and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of children. According to a police report obtained by the Deseret News, Vizcarra-Corona told cops that his wife allegedly “was drinking alcohol and threw glass cups at him and his 11-year-old daughter.”

Vizcarra has not entered a plea in the murder case against her, and court records do not reflect an attorney authorized to speak on her behalf. She is being held without bond.