Police say Conzuelo "Nicole" Solorio-Romero, 25, was taken from her home in early February and brought to an apartment, where two men questioned her about cooperating with authorities

Utah Woman Was Allegedly Killed by Men Because She 'Knew Too Much' About Criminal Activity

A 25-year-old woman who was abducted from her Utah home and fatally shot was allegedly killed by men who believed she helped put their associate behind bars, new charging documents show.

On Feb. 6, at about 2:30 p.m., Conzuelo "Nicole" Solorio-Romero, 25, was forcibly taken from her home in Kearns, the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said in a media release.

Surveillance footage released by police showed her being forced into a green, 2010 four-door Toyota Camry on a busy street in broad daylight.

Witnesses told police she was taken at gunpoint or knifepoint outside her home, WUTV reports.

Julianna Bersamin talked to her sister just before she was taken from her home.

"My sister had called me, I answered it, and she was crying and saying that there was three men that were threatening her with a gun and to get out of the house," Bersamin told KSL TV.

She was then allegedly taken to a location in West Valley City, "where evidence indicates that she was shot" and killed, say police in the release.

Her body has not yet been found.

On Feb. 16, Sheriff Rosie Rivera announced in a press conference that Orlando Esiesa Tobar, 29, and Jorge Rafael Medina Reyes, 21, were arrested in connection with the case.

They are charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated murder and obstruction of justice.

More arrests may follow, Rivera said.

Charging documents filed Tuesday – which include what witnesses told police they saw that day — shed more light on Solario-Romero's terrifying ordeal.

On the afternoon that Solario-Romero was abducted, she sent a video message to a friend saying that two armed men were forcing her to leave her house, the charging documents show, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Tobar allegedly held a knife to her throat as he forced her inside an apartment in West Valley City., the charging documents state, KUTV reports.

He allegedly asked her whether she had cooperated with authorities, accusing her of giving information to police about one of their "close associates," which led to that person's being taken into federal custody, the charging documents show, KSL TV reports.

Solorio-Romero said she hadn't talked to authorities, witnesses told police.

Despite that, Tobar allegedly said she "knew too much, and she was not going to leave that apartment," witnesses said, the charging documents show.

Reyes then allegedly shot the woman in the back of her head, the documents state.

The witnesses left and said they heard another gunshot.

Wrapped in plastic, her body was put into a landscaping truck.

A third suspect allegedly helped get rid of her remains, the documents show.

Before the two suspects were taken into custody, Solorio-Romero's distraught family offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrests, KUTV reports.

Jessica Romero said her family was overwhelmed by the number of tips that came in about her sister, she told KUTV.

"I live out of town, and having people look out for my sister means everything to me," Romero told KUTV.

"We are forever grateful that they haven't given up on my sister, and that means a lot to us as a family," said Romero.

The suspects are being held without bond in the Salt Lake County Adult Detention Center.