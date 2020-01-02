Utah Woman Asked to Borrow Neighbor's Phone, Then Allegedly Confessed to Killing Daughter, 4

Image zoom Nicole Lester AP/Shutterstock

Police in Utah have charged a 29-year-old mother with murder in the death of her toddler daughter, alleging in newly released court documents the woman confessed to the killing while talking to her neighbor.

PEOPLE confirms Nicole Lester was booked Tuesday morning after the death of her daughter, Laney Vos.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by multiple outlets — including Deseret News, Gephardt Daily, and KSL-TV — reveals Lester allegedly also called 911 to confess.

“Dispatchers received a phone call from a woman who identified herself as Nicole Lester who said she had just murdered her daughter and that she wanted to turn herself in,” the affidavit alleges, according to reports.

Officers raced to the scene in West Valley City where they allegedly “found Nicole sitting outside of her home wearing bloody clothing,” the affidavit reads.

Lester was arrested, and inside her home, police found Laney’s body.

“Officers noted many sharp edged type wounds to the deceased female’s body,” reads the affidavit.

Lester allegedly used a neighbor’s phone to call 911.

That neighbor later told officers that when she returned the phone, “Nicole told the neighbor she had just murdered her daughter.”

Lester is being held without bail on a single count of aggravated murder.

She has yet to plead to that charge, and information on her lawyer was unavailable at press time.