Authorities said Lily Conroy, 17, was "mortally wounded" and remained on life support to preserve her organs

Utah Teen Shot by Ex-Boyfriend in Attempted Murder-Suicide Is Not Expected to Survive

A Utah teen remains on life support after authorities said she was shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend in an attempted murder-suicide.

According to KSL News, 17-year-old Lily Conroy and 19-year-old Masao Kaanga ended their relationship Tuesday night. Following the break-up, Kaanga had allegedly threatened the girl, though details of the threat were undisclosed.

On Wednesday, police conducted a welfare check on the pair, who were found at a Springville, Utah, community park. They both appeared to suffer from gunshot wounds to their heads and were found "slumped over in the front seats" of Kaanga's car, police said per KUTV-TV.

Kaanga was pronounced dead on the scene.

"The family wishes to carry on their daughter's legacy to help someone in need," Springville Police Lt. Warren Foster said, per the station.

According to KSTU-TV, Conroy was a junior at Springville High School, where she played softball. Kaanga graduated from the high school a year prior. The pair reportedly grew up together on the same street.

A candlelight vigil Thursday night led by Bishop Ryan Fish urged the community to support both families.

"That's all we can do right now is just love them," Fish told KSL. "Wonderful families. They've been a part of this community for many, many years and very well respected, loved by everyone, as well as their children. Just amazing people."