Lily Conroy, 17, was pronounced dead on May 21 after her family kept her alive to preserve her organs

Utah Teen Who Was Shot by Ex-Boyfriend in Attempted Murder-Suicide, Then Kept on Life Support, Has Died

A Utah teen who authorities allege was shot in the head by her ex-boyfriend in an attempted murder-suicide earlier this month has died.

According to KUTV-TV, 17-year-old Lily Conroy was kept on life support for three days following a gunshot wound to the head at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Masao Kaanga, on May 18.

Conroy was pronounced dead on May 21 after her family reportedly kept her alive to preserve her organs.

"The family wishes to carry on their daughter's legacy to help someone in need," Springville Police Lt. Warren Foster said, per the station, at the time.

The night before the incident, Conroy and Kaanga — who reportedly grew up together on the same Springville, Utah, street — had broken up. Following their split, Kaanga allegedly threatened Conroy, though details of the threat were undisclosed.

The next day, police conducted a welfare check on the pair, who were found at a community park. They both appeared to suffer from gunshot wounds to their heads and were found "slumped over in the front seats" of Kaanga's car, authorities said, per the outlet.

Kaanga was pronounced dead on the scene, while law enforcement said the girl was "mortally wounded."

According to Conroy's obituary, the beloved Springville High School softball player "lived life to the fullest and tried to take advantage of every second she had."

"Unfortunately, that required her parents to invest in a home alarm system, security cameras and other measures to monitor her comings and goings. Amazingly, she was still able to avoid detection on many occasions," her obituary read.

The high school junior who "lived how she wanted with no inhibitions" had an "outward beauty" that "was only matched by her completely authentic personality and her unique sense of humor," it continued.

"Lily is survived by her moderately attractive father Sean, her angel-eyed mother Brenna, her beauty queen sisters Daisy and Holly, and her stud dog Fozzie."