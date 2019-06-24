University of Utah Student, 23, Disappears Shortly After Taking Lyft Ride from Airport

Image zoom MacKenzie Lueck Salt Lake City Police Department

Police in Salt Lake City are searching for a 23-year-old University of Utah student who vanished shortly after taking a Lyft ride from the airport a week ago.

MacKenzie Lueck flew into the Salt Lake City Airport in the early hours of Monday, June 17, and called a Lyft to an address in North Salt Lake, the Salt Lake City Police Department said.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Lueck had been in her native California to attend her grandmother’s funeral before she texted her parents around 1 a.m. local time on Monday to let them know she’d landed safely.

Lyft said in a statement to CBS News that there were no irregularities with Lueck’s trip and that the North Salt Lake address she entered in the app is the destination at which she was dropped off.

The company said her driver went on to pick up other riders that night, and police said both Lyft and the driver are cooperating with the missing person investigation.

Lueck’s parents reported her missing three days later.

Her friend and Alpha Chi Omega sorority sister Ashley Fine told the Salt Lake Tribune she had no idea why Lueck would head to North Salt Lake, as she does not live there.

Fine added that Lueck’s phone has been off since last Monday, and she has not shared anything on her social media accounts, which is unlike her.

“It’s not like her to go off the grid, and if she did, then she would tell me,” friend Juliana Cauley told CBS News. “I would do anything to get her back. And honestly, I would trade places with her in a heartbeat just to know she’s safe.”

In a statement, Lueck’s family thanked the many people taking initiative to help find their daughter.

“Our primary goal is to find MacKenzie and bring her home,” they told KUTV in a statement. “Her family is grateful for the concern, prayers and the tireless efforts of the Salt Lake City Police and members of the community.”

Anyone with information about the 5’ 6”, 120 lb. Lueck is encouraged to call (801) 799-3000.