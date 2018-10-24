Slain Utah Student’s Killer Was Being Investigated After She Learned He Was Sex Offender, Cut Ties

The ex-boyfriend who fatally shot University of Utah track star Lauren McCluskey was being investigated by campus authorities after she broke up with him when she learned he was a convicted sex offender.

McCluskey, 21, was found dead in the back seat of a parked car Monday night after a man she’d dated for one month shot her after harassing her for weeks, the woman’s mother and the university said in statements released Tuesday.

After a police chase, the suspect, Melvin Rowland, 37, ran into a nearby church where he shot himself in the pastor’s study, CBS News reports.

In a heartbreaking statement released by Jill McCluskey after her daughter’s death, she revealed that McCluskey had broken up with Rowland on Oct. 9 after a friend told her about his criminal history. Rowland was convicted of attempted forcible sex abuse and enticing a minor over the internet in 2004, court records show, ABC News reports.

“He lied to her about his name, his age, and his criminal history,” Jill McCluskey wrote.

On Oct. 10, McCluskey asked university police to accompany her to retrieve her car, which Rowland had borrowed.

Melvin Rowland Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office

After breaking up with Rowland, “She blocked his and his friends’ phone numbers and complained to University of Utah police that she was being harassed,” Jill McCluskey wrote.

At a press conference on Tuesday, university police chief Dale Brophy said police reports had been filed on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 in McCluskey’s case, and that the case had been assigned to a detective.

“The detective had been in contact with Ms. McCluskey, and they were working to build a case against our suspect at that time,” said Brophy.

Lauren McCluskey Steve C. Wilson / University of Utah

Addressing McCluskey’s request for university police to accompany her while retrieving her car from Rowland, Brophy said authorities “are still working on tracking that report down, whether it was us or another agency.”

Brophy also said that campus police were unable to locate Rowland before the shooting, saying they didn’t have a correct address for him.

A Haunting Last Phone Call

McCluskey was returning to her university apartment on Monday from a night class while talking to her mother on the phone, when she started screaming, Jill McCluskey wrote in her statement.

“Suddenly, I heard her yell, ‘No, no, no!’ ” Jill wrote. “I thought she might have been in a car accident. That was the last I heard from her.”

While her husband called 911, she kept the line open, she said.

“In a few minutes, a young woman picked up the phone and said all of Lauren’s things were on the ground,” she wrote.

Police say Rowland fatally shot her following an argument, according to the university’s statement.

The shooting took place at about 8:20 p.m when campus police responded to a call of a possible abduction, the statement said.

McCluskey, a Washington state native and a senior at the school, was majoring in communication and was a “highly regarded member” of the school’s track and field team, the statement said.

The Associated Students of the University of Utah and the Athletics Department are planning a vigil for McCluskey on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on campus.