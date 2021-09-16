The road-tripping couple had an argument outside of the food cooperative that employed murdered newlywed Kylen Schulte

Is Gabby Petito's Disappearance Related to Married Couple's Murder? Utah Police Are 'Not Ruling Anything Out'

Authorities in Utah are looking into a potential link between the disappearance of 22-year-old Long Island, N.Y., native Gabrielle Petito and the gruesome murders of newlywed couple Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte, whose bodies were recovered from a hiking trail near camping grounds located in the La Sal Mountains.

Fox News spoke to a representative for the Grand County Sheriff's Office, who said all investigative avenues available to them are being explored.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're looking at everything, I mean, anything and everything that was suspicious around that time or we're not ruling anything out at this time," the unnamed spokesman said. "So, we're just investigating the information as it comes in."

Turner, 38, and Schulte, 24, were last seen on Aug. 13 at Woody's Tavern on Main Street in Moab. The women were found partially clothed five days later, and each had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, Petito and her fiancé, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, were in Moab on Aug. 12. That morning, someone called police after the two started arguing outside a food cooperative called Moonflower — where Schulte had worked.

Late Wednesday, police released body camera footage from their interviews that day with both Petito and Laundrie. No charges were filed, even though Laundrie told officers Petito had struck him in the face during their fight.

Later, in paperwork, police would categorize the incident as a "mental health crisis."

Schulte and Turner had been living in their van, moving from campsite to campsite, but primarily stayed in the Moab area. The couple — married just four months — went on a camping trip on Aug. 13. Not long into the trip, they told friends they were having issues with a "creepy" man and planned to move to different campgrounds.

Soon after that, family members stopped hearing from them entirely.

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the two cases are related, the Grand County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told Fox News.

Petito and Laundrie — who has been named a person of interest in Gabrielle's disappearance — had been traveling across America in a white Ford Transit van since early July.

Friends and relatives told Newsday that Petito had been documenting her travels on YouTube.

Petito and Laundrie started off their trip traveling from Florida to New York.

Last month, they arrived in Salt Lake City, Utah, staying only a short time as wildfire smoke blanketed the region.

The couple apparently stopped in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 25 before heading for Yellowstone.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 — 10 days after Laundrie returned to his parents' North Port, Fla., home in their van. Relatives last had contact with Petito on Aug. 25, when she was near Grand Teton National Park in Jackson, Wyo.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Petito is a white female, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 lbs. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads "let it be."

Laundrie, police said Wednesday, has refused to cooperate with their investigation.

Anyone with information on Petito's whereabouts is urged to call 800-CALL-FBI.